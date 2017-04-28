IPL 2017: Suresh Raina dedicates Orange cap to daughter Gracia

Suresh Raina dedicates his Orange cap to daughter. (Source: Instagram) Suresh Raina dedicates his Orange cap to daughter. (Source: Instagram)

Gujarat Lions skipper Suresh Raina bagged the Orange cap as he became the highest run-getter in the ongoing Indian Premier League season after their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Raina who scored an unbeaten 34 dedicated the win and the Orange cap to his daughter Gracia.

Raina took to social media and uploaded a picture on his Instagram account that said, “Much needed win for @TheGujaratLions and an orange cap! This one goes to you #Gracia 😘 #GameMaariChhe #IPL2017 #Graciasfirstmatch”.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore were restricted to a total of 134 in 20 overs after riding on fast bowler Andrew Tye’s another scintillating spell of bowling. The right-handed quick bowler returned with figures of 12/3 in 4 overs.

In reply, Gujarat Lions lost two early wickets but a partnership between Suresh Raina and Aaron Finch anchored them to a 7-wicket win. Finch smashed the RCB bowlers all over the ppark to score his 72 before being removed by Pawan Negi while Raina remained at the crease till the end and took his team over the line. He scored 34 and now has a total of 309 runs in 8 matches at an average of 61.80 with the highest score of 84 runs under his belt.

Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions awho are presently sitting at third-last in the points table will lock horns with second placed Mumbai Indians in Rajkot on Saturday.

