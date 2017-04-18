IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad snatch 5-run win against Kings XI Punjab, twitterati reacts

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fifer won SRH the match. (Source: IPL) Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fifer won SRH the match. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 runs in a thriller of a match at Hyderabad. The man of the match was Bhuvneshwar Kumar whose five-wicket practically won the match. But before that, they had to deal with Manan Vohra’s defiant, fiery fight back as he smashed 95 runs off just 50 balls.

The Punjab unit needed 76 runs off 36 balls with only four wickets in hand.

Three overs later, it was KXIP who were on track to pull off a miracle as Manan Vohra made it his own show. He was batting on 85 off 45 balls and was taking his team closer to the target of 160. He was swinging at everything and was getting rewarded as well.

Vohra took Punjab to as close as 15 needed off 10 balls. But that was when it all ended for him. Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a yorker which hit Vohra on the full and he was adjudged leg-before. And it was left to the final two batsmen, Ishant Sharma and Sandeep Sharma, to fetch nine off the final over. But Siddarth Kaul bowled Ishant off the fifth ball to hand his team a five-run win.

Punjab’s chase was hit hard when they lost Hashim Amla off the first ball of the innings. They were later pushed on the back foot as two Afghanistan players ran riot. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi strangled Punjab as they shared three wickets among themselves.

While Rashid dismissed David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha, Nabi picked up his first IPL wicket by dismissing Eoin Morgan. But water was poured over Rashid’s effort somewhat when Manan Vohra chose him to start his fight back. Vohra smashed 21 runs off the 16th over bowled by the Afghan.

But the real star with the ball for Hyderabad was Bhuvneshar Kumar who picked up five wickets for 19 runs from his four overs.

Here is how twitterati reacted to the incredible game of cricket at Hyderabad:

One of the great IPL innings from Manan Vohra ends with one of the best death bowlers, Bhuvaneswar, bowling a top spell — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 17 April 2017

There are loads of brilliant matches & loads of last over finishes in the IPL but that match is right up there as one of the very best. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 17 April 2017

Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Swing ka Rajkumar. Sensational stuff. India’s best T20 Bowler at the moment. #SRHvKXIP #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 17 April 2017

What a game of cricket @lionsdenkxip vs @SunRisers absolutely brilliant bowling @BhuviOfficial 👌👌 well batted my young gun @ImMananVohra 👏👍 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 17 April 2017

