IPL 2017: Sunil Narine tops Twitter Cricket Index this week

Sunil Narine scored 54 runs off 17 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: BCCI) Sunil Narine scored 54 runs off 17 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: BCCI)

Sunil Narine hit the fastest fifty in 15 balls on Sunday to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets.

He helped strengthen KKR’s chances of booking a spot in the playoff. Narine and Chris Lynn made a successful 105-run partnership to help chase down RCB’s 159.

The Trinidadian cricketer generated the most conversation with his fastest fifty to become the top cricket moment on Twitter this week.

His knock was followed by Rishabh Pant’s 97 of 43-balls which helped Delhi Daredevils to a seven-wicket victory against Gujarat Lions. His impressive performance had the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly tweeting.

Other events in the fifth week of IPL 10 that generated trends on Twitter are end of the first innings of Mumbai Indians scoring 212/3 against Delhi Daredevils, Jaidev Unadkat getting a hat-trick maiden over and winning the match for Pune against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Hashim Amla hitting his second century of this IPL season.

MI, RCB and KKR became the most talked about teams on the social media platform. MS Dhoni continues to lead the Twitter IPL player emoji leaderboard.

The most talked about match of the week was DD vs GL. DD chased down a target of 209 with ease as Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson combined for a 143-run stand for the second wicket. That match was followed by RCB vs KKR in which Narine and Lynn helped hunt down RCB’s 159 with their 105-run partnership.

