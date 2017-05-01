IPL 2017 SRH vs KKR: David Warner show stuns Kolkata Knight Riders

David Warner smoked a 59-ball 126 against Kolkata. (Source: PTI) David Warner smoked a 59-ball 126 against Kolkata. (Source: PTI)

Batsmen who have hit the cricket ball further than him, cleaner than him and scored faster than him, all of them saw and tweeted. Congratulated him. That was the quality of David Warner’s innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. A 59-ball 126, the first hundred for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League, saw the Hyderabad unit post their highest IPL total, 210 for three runs, and later defend to win by 48 runs. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The win gave Hyderabad two points and took their took to 13, only a point behind Kolkata and Mumbai Indians, who are first and second respectively in the points table. Kolkata lead the table only due to their better net run-rate but they have played one extra game than Mumbai’s nine.

The chase saw nothing but an impressive innings from Robin Uthappa. Kolkata lost Gambhir and Sunil Narine early and then Uthappa tried bringing normalcy to the innings with Manish Pandey but it rained. Uthappa was amazing his 28-ball stay, hitting some beautiful sixes off leg-spinner Rashid Khan. But he fell for 53 and Kolkata’s target proved too much for the remaining batsmen.

It was a show of clean heating and sheer power as Warner punished one of the best bowling attacks in this IPL. At one stage, he looked like nearing a double century (he had reached his century in the 11th over only) but fell trying to hit another big shot. He enjoyed a larger share of strike still he reached his hundred.

The bowlers then pulled off another good performance and picked regular wickets to keep Kolkata short of the target and hand their team its sixth straight win in Hyderabad.

Warner threaten to play every ball out of the park, stepping out to Nathan Coulter-Nile on the first ball of the match. Though he missed it but he did hit a boundary in that over. He then hit Umesh Yadav for a four and a six and later, when Hyderabad were racing away, Gambhir brought on Yusuf Pathan, but Warner took 17 runs off that over.

There was no looking back after that. Warner continued to hit most balls, hitting 18 boundaries in his knock. Shikhar Dhawan made 29 off 30 balls while Kane Williamson, who came after Dhawan fell, made 40 off just 25 balls. Yuvraj Singh remained unbeaten on six.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd