IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh dominate Facebook, Instagram trends

Suresh Raina enjoys a meal with his Gujarat Lions teammates at Nando’s. (Source: Instagram) Suresh Raina enjoys a meal with his Gujarat Lions teammates at Nando’s. (Source: Instagram)

The fifth week of the Indian Premier League 10 is coming to an end. While Mumbai Indians sit at the top of the table, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Rising Pune Supergiant stand on second and third respectively with a two point difference.

While the players sweat it out at the training and on the grounds, they share their light moments on social media with fans who love a sneak peek into the players’ lives.

From Yuvraj Singh to Shikhar Dhawan, players have shared videos, gifs and pictures to ease the pressure of the tournament. Here are some of the most popular posts among the fans of their cricket stars from the fifth season of the IPL 2017.

The following are Facebook posts by Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh.

Shikhar Dhawan scored a match winning 62*, including four boundaries and two sixes, to help Sunrisers Hyderabad to win a crucial match against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Harbhajan Singh took three wickets as they restricted Delhi to a paltry 66 in reply to Mumbai’s 212. He complained about smog and pollution at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

Yuvraj Singh, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, escaped an injury scare during the match against Mumbai Indians.

Here are the Instagram posts by Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh.

Thanks Nando’s for the peri hearty treat.. loved every bite !! @nandos.ind #spicy#delcious A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3) on May 5, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

Suresh Raina has scored 434 runs in 12 matches at a very good strike-rate of 146. He was however not included in the squad for Champions Trophy.

🍴 👫 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on May 1, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Rohit Sharma could not help his side with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. But there is not much to worry for the Mumbai Indians captain as his side has already qualified for the play-offs.

#Repost @virat.kohli with @repostapp ・・・ Baby hinaya looking for something in my beard 👀😃❤. And iam surprised how can someone be so beautiful and cuteee. What a blessing to @harbhajan3 @geetabasra . God bless you all 🙏😇 A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on May 2, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

India captain Virat Kohli has failed to improve his run record this season as his side Royal Challengers Bangalore was the first to exit the run for the play-offs.

With only two weeks left for the season to end, the pressure is building on the players to come up with their best performances in order to see their teams in the final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd