IPL 2017: Sheldon Jackson the ninth to be dismissed hit-wicket

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sheldon Jackson made it into the history books of IPL when he got out hit-wicket to Rising Pune Supergiant bowler Washington Sundar. Sundar’s delivery forced Jackson to go back and he dislodged the bails with his foot in the process. He ran for a single but the square leg umpire raised the finger and Jackson had to walk.

Playing his third match of IPL, Jackson became the ninth batsmen to be dismissed hit-wicket and joins the likes of Yuvraj Singh, David Warner, Misbah-ul-Haq. Here is a list of the players who have been hit-wicket in the IPL.

1. Sheldon Jackson

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Against: Rising Pune Supergiant

Year: 2017

2. Yuvraj Singh

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Against: Mumbai Indians

Year: 2016

3. David Warner

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Against: Kings XI Punjab

Year: 2016

4. Deepak Hooda

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Against: Delhi Daredevils

Year: 2016

5. Saurabh Tiwary

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Against: Mumbai Indians

Year: 2012

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Team: Chennai Super Kings

Against: Deccan Charges

Year: 2012

7. Swapnil Asnodkar

Team: Rajasthan Royals

Against: Chennai Super Kings

Year: 2009

8. Misbah-ul-Haq

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Against: kings XI Punjab

Year: 2008

9. Musavir Khote

Team: Mumbai Indians

Against: Kings XI Punjab

Year: 2008

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd