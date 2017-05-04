Latest News

IPL 2017: Sheldon Jackson the ninth to be dismissed hit-wicket

Sheldon Jackson became the ninth batsman in IPL history to be dismissed hit-wicket.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 4, 2017 3:34 am

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sheldon Jackson made it into the history books of IPL when he got out hit-wicket to Rising Pune Supergiant bowler Washington Sundar.  Sundar’s delivery forced Jackson to go back and he dislodged the bails with his foot in the process. He ran for a single but the square leg umpire raised the finger and Jackson had to walk.

Playing his third match of IPL, Jackson became the ninth batsmen to be dismissed hit-wicket and joins the likes of Yuvraj Singh, David Warner, Misbah-ul-Haq. Here is a list of the players who have been hit-wicket in the IPL. 

1. Sheldon Jackson

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Against: Rising Pune Supergiant
Year: 2017

2. Yuvraj Singh

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Against: Mumbai Indians
Year: 2016

3. David Warner

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Against: Kings XI Punjab
Year: 2016

4. Deepak Hooda

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Against: Delhi Daredevils
Year: 2016

5. Saurabh Tiwary

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Against: Mumbai Indians
Year: 2012

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Team: Chennai Super Kings
Against: Deccan Charges
Year: 2012

7. Swapnil Asnodkar

Team: Rajasthan Royals
Against: Chennai Super Kings
Year: 2009

8. Misbah-ul-Haq

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Against: kings XI Punjab
Year: 2008

9. Musavir Khote

Team: Mumbai Indians
Against: Kings XI Punjab
Year: 2008

