IPL 2017: Sheldon Jackson the ninth to be dismissed hit-wicket

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sheldon Jackson made it into the history books of IPL when he got out hit-wicket to Rising Pune Supergiant bowler Washington Sundar. Sundar’s delivery forced Jackson to go back and he dislodged the bails with his foot in the process. He ran for a single but the square leg umpire raised the finger and Jackson had to walk.
Playing his third match of IPL, Jackson became the ninth batsmen to be dismissed hit-wicket and joins the likes of Yuvraj Singh, David Warner, Misbah-ul-Haq. Here is a list of the players who have been hit-wicket in the IPL.
1. Sheldon Jackson
Team: Kolkata Knight Riders
Against: Rising Pune Supergiant
Year: 2017
2. Yuvraj Singh
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Against: Mumbai Indians
Year: 2016
3. David Warner
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Against: Kings XI Punjab
Year: 2016
4. Deepak Hooda
Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad
Against: Delhi Daredevils
Year: 2016
5. Saurabh Tiwary
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Against: Mumbai Indians
Year: 2012
Team: Chennai Super Kings
Against: Deccan Charges
Year: 2012
7. Swapnil Asnodkar
Team: Rajasthan Royals
Against: Chennai Super Kings
Year: 2009
8. Misbah-ul-Haq
Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore
Against: kings XI Punjab
Year: 2008
9. Musavir Khote
Team: Mumbai Indians
Against: Kings XI Punjab
Year: 2008
