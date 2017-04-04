IPL 2017: Shane Watson to lead RCB in Virat Kohli’s absence

Shane Watson is a part of RCB franchise. (Source: BCCI) Shane Watson is a part of RCB franchise. (Source: BCCI)

Australian allrounder Shane Watson will be the stand-in skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore. After Virat Kohli was ruled out for a couple of weeks as he was nursing his shoulder injury, it was decided that AB de Villiers would captain the team. But then he too suffered with a back problem. Hence, the responsibility now rests on the shoulders of Shane Watson.

Earlier, AB de Villiers had pulled out of the final of the Momentum One Day Cup — domestic 50-overs meet due to back pain. It was then decided by the RCB team management that Watson would fulfill the role of leading his side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of Indian Premier League season 10.

In Kohli’s absence, Shane Watson is supposed to lead the team which has the likes of Chris Gayle,and other international stars.

However, Watson will have Virat Kohli’ presence in the dressing room. Kohli had recently reached Bangalore to be part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. Also this role will not be new for Watson as he has previously captained the now-suspended Rajasthan Royals franchise.

Meanwhile, RCB suffered another blow when KL Rahul was ruled out of the complete upcoming season due to shoulder injury which needed surgery. Also with KL Rahul’s exclusion from the team, the slot for the wicket-keeper is left wide open.

Coach Daniel Vettori has gone on to say that either right-hander Kedar Jadhav would be handed over the duties behind the stumps or AB de Villiers will do the proceedings in the role for the franchise.

