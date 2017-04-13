IPL 2017: Shane Warne relives winning inaugural IPL edition; watch video

Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to IPL win in inaugural edition. Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to IPL win in inaugural edition.

Former leg-spinner Shane Warne while interacting with the commentators during the match between Mumbai Indian and Sunrisers Hyderabad revealed some facts about how he sees Indian Premier League and also cherished one of his career’s most glorious moments of lifting the IPL 2008, the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league.

Are you impressed with the way IPL has evolved ?

It is fantastic to think back 10 years ago…When we first started we didn’t really know about franchises, players going to auctions, the way the things have gone, the way the guys are playing…The bowling skills and the batting skills. It’s just great to see how it has evolved. It’s a wonderful tournament.

We have seen overseas as players as the captains. David Warner, Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, you have done it and done it very well. How do the dynamics work with the local Indian players as an overseas player and captain ?

It was quite touh for the start. We had 6 different coaches. Someone players didn’t understand English much. It was quite hard to set fields sometimes. But we used to gel together and there were many youngsters 10 years ago and it’s great to see some of the youngs players playing for India. It made easier for the young Indian players to get exposed to international captains, players, pace bolwers, batsmen. Those Indian players mixing with those international players is good for Indian cricket. I think it’s lot to do with India becoming number one side in the world now. It’s also great to break down the barriers with international cricket teams too. It’s a wonderful tournament and I miss it because it was a great fun in 2008.

We are going to have a look at that winning moment that you had. Great memories there. I mean it went to the last over and we were considered underdogs I supposed. The celebrations went well into the night. We had a wonderful squad. A mixture of good senior players, younger players, something we all cherished for a long time. It was one of the best things I have ever experienced as a cricketer over 20 years of playing. It was the most satisfying rewarding achievements.

Have you been impressed with the leg-spinners’ show, role and wickets-taking ability ?

Yes, spinners have done pretty well in the 20-20 format of the game. Most people think they are step in, fetch in bowlers but in 20-20 they have actually done well. You see Rashid come all the way from Afghanistan playing in the IPL now just shows you what a global tournament this is and I think he wouldn’t have got a lot of coaching groeing up as a kid in Afghanistan. Good to see him playing and he is just outstanding.

Which are the teams that are turning out to be favourites ?

All the sides are so close but I think Sunrisers and RCB. RCB managed to scalp a win the other night. Shane Watson has captained the side really well. AB de Villiers now comeback, Kohli is going to comeback to the side sp I think RCB could be tough to beat too but I like to to say Sunrisers.

How much emphasize do you give for a leg-spinner when you play this format of the game and as compared to long format of the game in spinning the ball ?

We look at fast bowlers for fast bowling but if you look at spinners specially wrist-spinners you want them to spin the ball not ball fast and straight. To me it’s all about spinning the ball. You can make it go both ways, whether you are a fast bowler or a spin bowler. The emphasis should be on spinning the ball, no matter you are right-arm off-spinner, left-armer.

If you have to pick one Indian player and one overseas player to play for your team. Who would it be ?

Well the Indian player for me would be Kohli. If he is not the best batsman in the world, he is very very close to becoming number one. So Kohli would be the one Indian player for me. Among overseas players. Chris Gayle has scored huge amount of runs. If Andre Russell can get some form back, probabaly Russell. But right now it’s probable Gayle or de Villiers will be the international player.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd