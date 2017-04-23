IPL 2017: Shane Warne picks his all-time XI, excludes Ab de Villiers, Suresh Raina

Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to IPL win in inaugural edition. Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to IPL win in inaugural edition.

Shane Warne unveiled his all time IPL 11 and it was one that seems to have ruffled the feathers of a few fans. Warne, who had won the inaugural edition of the IPL as captain of the Rajasthan Royals, named MS Dhoni as his captain in a team that also included the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Brendon McCullum and Chris Gayle.

While there weren’t too many disagreements on the selection of these players, it was the exclusions that caught a few by surprise on social media. Warne’s decision to include Jacques Kallis and Harbhajan Singh instead of AB de Villiers and R Ashwin seemed to be the main point of contention. De Villiers is widely regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen in the shortest format of the game and, at his best, was capable of wreaking havoc in all formats of the game. Ashwin came into national reckoning due to his performances for Chennai Super Kings and has always been a crucial cog in their wheel. More over, Warne also decided to give the ever reliable Suresh Raina a miss. Even his compatriot and current highest run scorer for this season’s IPL David Warner does not make his way into the list.

The fact that Warne also got Kohli’s spelling wrong (Kholi) didn’t help his cause. Warne had laid down the ground rule that only four overseas players were allowed in the eleven, in accordance with the rule that is followed in the IPL.

First Published on: April 23, 2017 12:36 am

