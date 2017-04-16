Latest News

IPL 2017: Security beefed up at M Chinnaswamy stadium after hoax bomb scare

Police personnel deployed at the venue went into a frenzy after an unidentified bag was found on a bench at the bus stop near VIP gate number 1.

By: PTI | Bengaluru | Published:April 16, 2017 11:29 pm
Security was today beefed up in and around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here for the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant in the wake of a hoax bomb scare, police sources said.

“We’ve have tightened the security and stepped up vigil around the stadium after we got a call of a bomb scare following the discovery of an unidentified bag. But later the it turned out to be a hoax call,” the source said.

After searching, no explosive materials were found inside the bag.

The bomb scare was a reminder of the twin bomb blasts that took place outside the stadium on April 17, 2010 before an IPL match between RCB and Mumbai Indians (MI), in which 15 people were injured.

