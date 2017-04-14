IPL 2017: Sanjay Bangar helped me to get my rhythm back, says Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav hoped to improve their fielding and catching, which have been a big letdown so far. (Source: PTI) Umesh Yadav hoped to improve their fielding and catching, which have been a big letdown so far. (Source: PTI)

Umesh Yadav on Friday said batting coach Sanjar Bangar’s tips helped him find his rhythm back prior to what would become a career-defining Test series against Australia for the pace spearhead.

“When you concede runs or try for that extra mile your rhythm may get affected. Sanjay bhai told me that you were running faster to get that extra pace, affecting my line and length. He told me to enjoy your running so you would have better control,” Umesh said.

The Kolkata Knight Riders pacer’s 4/33 formed the cornerstone of an eight-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in the IPL on Thursday night.

The Vidarbha pacer played 12 out of 13 Tests in a hectic home season, and his big moment came in the four-Test series against Australia, when he picked up 17 wickets and played a big role in India regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“The hard work is paying off. I’ve been playing continuously for last eight-ten months in the Tests. The more you bowl, the better you become. “Playing continuously has helped me in getting the line and length right. You realise your mistakes in a better way and get your rhythm back.”

Giving credit to Bangar and head coach Anil Kumble he said: “I now know clearly in which areas I should bowl. Discussing with Bangar and coach Anil Kumble, who have a great knowledge about bowling, has helped me in last 10 months. They tell me when to go for maidens, when to try for wickets. “It feels good. I’m trying my best to carry forward that form. It’s good for me,” Umesh said.

On Thursday night, he gave away 11 runs from his first over but bounced back by taking four wickets, including three in his last over, to restrict KXIP to 170 for nine.

“You feel bad when you start badly. You feel what happened. But I knew I had the rhythm so I backed myself to bowl well. I just tried to rectify my mistakes of the first two balls. I thought the ball was reversing. So I wanted to bowl length deliveries.”

Umesh was all praise for the transformed Eden Gardens pitch, as the ball was coming nicely to the bat and there was swing and bounce to help both batsmen and bowlers.

“It’s a very good wicket with fine carry and bounce. The conditions were suited to fast bowlers. Usually you do not get such wickets in Test cricket. I’m very happy with the wicket. Soil and texture do not permit to make such kind of wicket everywhere.”

On Sunil Narine’s surprise promotion atop the order, Umesh said even he did not have a clue about it.

“I don’t sit with the coach and captain, so I didn’t know. That was the team management’s decision. With Chris Lynn not there, we wanted someone to give a start. He had opened in the past. That’s why management might have decided.”

Umesh further hoped to improve their fielding and catching, which have been a big letdown so far.

“Nobody does it purposely. It happens sometimes. As a fielder you try your best but lack of hand-eye coordination results in a drop catch. Hope it will be better next time.”

