IPL 2017, RPS vs MI: Rising Pune Supergiant’s road to final

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians, April 6

Rising Pune Supergiant started their IPL 10 campaign with a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Chasing a target of 185, Pune rode on skipper Steve Smith’s unbeaten knock of 84 and Ajinkya Rahane’s 34-ball 60.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab, April 8

Coming off from a comfotable victory over Mumbai, Pune found everything going away from them. After being asked to bat, they could only manage to set a target of 164 against Kings XI Punjab. Punjab’s skipper Maxwell scored an unbeaten 44 as the visitors suffered a six-wicket defeat in Indore.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils, April 11

Pune Supergiant suffered a batting collapse against Delhi Daredevils’ pace attack while chasing a mammoth. After winning the toss and opting to field, was something that Steve Smith would have had cursed himself for. Sanju Samson’s brilliant knock of 102 guided DD to 208 and in reply, RPS was bundled out for jsut 108. The 97-run defeat was their biggest margin of defeat.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions, April 14

Pune suffered their third consecutive defeat of the season when Gujarat Lions rode on opener Dwayne Smith (47) and Brendon McCullum (49) 94-run partnership as they comfortably chased down RPS’ total of 171.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Apil 16

With just 161 runs on board, Rising Pune Supergiant’s managed to hold Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at 134 and registered their second victory of the season. All-rounder Ben Stokes was the pick of thr bowlers as he returned the bowling figures of 3/18. Shardul Thakur also claimed three while Jaydev Unadkat took two and spinner Imran Tahir got one.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, April 22

Pune registered their second consecutive victory as they registered a six-wicket victory of defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Asked to chase a target of 177, RPS rode on match winning knock of MS Dhoni (61*) and Rahul Tripathi (59) as they finished off the game on the last ball of their innings.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians, April 24

It was yet another Rahul Tripathi special innings as the 26-year old guided his side to set a defendable total against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede stadium. Late cameo by Manoj Tiwary (22) took Pune’s total to 160. In response, skipper Rohit Sharma, who was making a reutnr a length lay-off due to an injury, kept Mumbai in the hunt with his 39-ball 58. But that was not sufficient for the hosts as they lost by three runs.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 26

Rising Pune Supergiant suffered their fourth defeat of the season when Kolkata Knight Riders easily chased down a total of 183 with seven-wickets remainig. Despite the loss against the Gautam Gambhir-led side, hosts still had their positives as their top three batsmen contributed with the bat. Bowling was still a matter of concern for them as three of their bowlers went for more than 10 runs per over.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 29

Expected to be a high scoring game and both teams were expected to take the fight to each other. But it didn’t turn up the same way as Rising Pune Supergiant cruised to a comfortable 61-run victory of RCB. Except Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, no other batsmen managed to show resistance against Pune’s tight bowling attack. Spinner Imran Tahir was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with the bowling figures of 3/18. RCB was bundled out for mere 96 and took their points tally to 10 points.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions, May 1

Under the captaincy of Steve Smith, Rising Pune Supergiant’s had managed to turn their fortunes around. With five wins in their previous nine games, Pune could feel the momentum their way. Asked to chase a total of 168, Ben Stokes with a brilliant hundred (103) paved way for the Supergiant’s to win their sixth match of the season. RPS not only defeated Gujarat Lions by five wickets but also strengthened their position in top four.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 3

Pune were marching their way into the playoffs as they registered sixth win of the season after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets. Playing at Eden gardens, Pune could feel the pressure with the home support for the Knight Riders. However, they didn’t let the pressure effect their game as they first restricted the hosts to 155 and later chased down the target with ease. Young lad Rahul tripathi once again stood up for the Supergiant’s as he scored 93 runs, which included nine fours and seven sixes.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 6

Steve Smith-led Pune Supergiant continued their fine form as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad and registered their second victory over the defending champions in the season. Despite David Warner (40) and Yuvraj Singh’s (47) knocks, Hyderabad fell short of 12 runs. Jaydev Unadkat was awarded as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his five-wicket haul in which he claimed his first hat-trick of IPL. By doing so, he also became the third bowler to claim a hat-trick in IPL 2017, after Samuel badree and Andrew Tye.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils, May 12

Despite a well anchored knock by Manoj Tiwarym Rising Pune Supergiant failed to chase down Delhi Daredevils’ total of 168. The defeat also hampered Pune’s chances of finishing at the top spot in the league stage. Tiwary scored his second fifty of the season while skipper Steve Smith and MS Dhoni scored 38 and 33 respectively.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab, May 14

After a stellar season, Rising Pune Supergiant would have never thought that they will find themselves in a must-win game. A defeat against Glenn Maxwell & men could have finished their campaign in the tenth season. It was a do-or-die game for both side, and they were expected to take the fight to each other. But it was a clear show of dominance by RPS. They first bowled out the Kings XI for mere 73 and then cruised to a nine-wicket win in Indore.

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 1, May 16

MS Dhoni special and a well supported knock by Manoj Tiwary put Rising Pune Supergiant ahead of the two-times IPL champions. Asked to bat first, Pune suffered a top order collapse as they were reduced to 89/3 after 12 overs. But what followed later was something that change the direction of the game as Dhoni and Tiwary hammered 41 runs from the last 12 balls to take their total to 162. In reply, MI were restricted to 142 after an excellent start provided by Parthiv Patel (52). The 17-year old Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers as he stunned Mumbai batsmen with his quality spin bowling. He returned with the bowling figures of 3/16. He was well supported by Shardul Thakur, as the medium pacer claimed three wickets for 37 runs.

