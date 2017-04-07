IPL 2017, RPS vs MI: MS Dhoni watching, Steve Smith does a Dhoni

Steve Smith scored a match-winning 84 not out off 54 balls against Mumbai. Pune won by seven wickets. Photo: BCCI Steve Smith scored a match-winning 84 not out off 54 balls against Mumbai. Pune won by seven wickets. Photo: BCCI

A new Captain Cool

The last over. RPS need 13 to win. They needn’t worry. Steve Smith and MS Dhoni are out in the middle. Three singles, and the math look skewed — 10 runs off three. The captain twirls his wrists and whirls the next two deliveries to the stands. In another day and time, the captain and the executor of those humongous sixes would have been Dhoni.

But these are different times. Dhoni is no longer the captain, of neither franchise nor country. He is no longer the finisher-exemplar of yore. He needn’t be. For Smith is riding that kind of mood and form that no pursuit he undertakes seems to end in futility. He may have lost the Test series against India, but not before giving the seemingly impregnable hosts a close run for their money and emerging as the highest run-gatherer from either side. Here, with the pressure swelling, he hoisted Kieron Pollard for a brace of sixes to wrap up Pune’s successful chase on the very same ground, but on a “radically” different wicket, where he had scored a hundred a month ago. The knock was ironic in that he made Dhoni resemble one of the latter’s several lower-order peers in one of his fabled last-over heists.

In rendition, though, his 84 was Dhoni-like, in the way he went about accumulating the runs in the first half, and then accelerating like a frenzied race car. His first 28 runs came off as many deliveries. Both boundaries were off two nauseating short balls – the kind of shots he would connect batting blindfold. But thereafter, he began manipulating the lengths and lines of the bowlers. His trigger movement can be a put-off for the bowlers; it can also give them false hope that they can trap him in front with a full ball. And hence, they strive to get fuller and straighter at him, which though is just playing into his hands. He optimised those gifts, and the one afforded by Nitish Rana, who dropped a sitter when Smith was on 36, to finish off another memorable night in Pune. And en route, he might have earned himself another sobriquet: the new Captain Cool.

Comeback, Hollywood-style

A month-and-a-half before the most recent IPL auction, Imran Tahir became the number one ranked bowler in T20s. Just nine days before the auction, he became the No. 1 in ODIs too. Then, just three days before the players went under the hammer, he snared five wickets against New Zealand in Auckland. But on the 20th of February, in Bangalore, Tahir, with a meagre base price of Rs 50 lakh, was not among the 66 players gulped by the eight franchises. But then, IPL auctions have a strange way of ridiculing sense and mocking predictions.

But destiny has a way of mocking at the best-laid plans of man. Mitchell Marsh’s shoulder wilted in the Bangalore Test, and someone seemed to have told the RPS wise men that there’s a handy leg-spinner who went unsold, rather forgotten, in the IPL, just whiling (or just running) his time away in South Africa. They sent him an SOS, and just days before Ben Stokes was unveiled at a gala function in New Delhi, Tahir landed in the country, similar to the manner he had arrived here for the first time three years ago, replacing injured Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile, soon after he had become a father.

And phew, he was drafted into RPS’ inaugural match, against Mumbai Indians, whose batting might promises some exemplary destructors of spin bowlers. Jos Buttler. Rohit Sharma. Kieron Pollard. But picking Tahir into the eleven must have been more straightforward, for it brooks no argument that he is among the finest spinners in the short-form world. He might never be a prolific Test bowler – South Africa have already moved on to younger ones like Keshav Maharaj – not for want of craft but for persistence and the art of setting up batsmen. He has a tendency to get bored with the world all too soon. But there are few other impact bowlers like him in the shorter versions. He illustrated it again.

In the space of 10 balls, he nailed two of Mumbai Indians’ most devilish batsmen, Rohit and Buttler, after he had arrested the man who thrust them the momentum – Parthiv Patel. The left-hander was bowled round the legs, attempting a similar sweep which had fetched him a boundary the previous ball. But this one was slightly slower and didn’t turn as much as Parthiv expected. Rohit was undone by good old drift; the Buttler scalp was fortunate for he had inside-edged, then he was denied a straightforward lbw off Kieron Pollard. Tahir can relate to such fluctuations of fortune.

It’s not just his tricks and ticks than make him the bowler he is, it’s also about the sheer dynamism of his personality, something, it seems, most leg-spinners are born with.

