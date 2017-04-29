Latest News

IPL 2017: RPS on a roll, twitterati show no mercy to RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer 61-run defeat at the hands of Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2017.

Pune now have 10 points from nine games in IPL 2017.

In yet another top performance, Rising Pune Supergiant defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by a massive 61-run margin to claim their fourth five in last five matches. The win keeps Pune at number four in the points table and gave them a better chance to qualify for play-offs. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Batting first, Pune were off to a solid start with Rahul Tripathi once again showing his batting skills. Ajinkya Rahane fell early but forties from Steve Smith, Manoj Tiwary and a 27-run inning from MS Dhoni took them a total of 157 for the loss of four wickets.

In reply, Bangalore were hit hard by the Pune bowlers and they managed only 96 runs in their 20 overs and lost nine wickets. Out of the 96 runs, 55 were scored by captain Virat Kohli himself. No other Bangalore player could move his score into double digit.

The result keeps Bangalore at number seven in the points table after 10 matches. They have suffered loss in seven matches while winning only two of them. One was washed out and they received a single point for that. They can still qualify for the play-offs but they need to win all their remaining matches and also hope other teams lose theirs.

The miserable loss of Bangalore gave social media a chance to criticse the team which is no where close to the team which reached the finals last year.

Bangalore next play Mumbai on Monday.

