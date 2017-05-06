IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant rise from dismal start to the season

The ‘Stokes-Unadkat-Tahir’ trio is really shaping up Pune perfectly for the upcoming crucial matches against the Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab. (Source: IPL) The ‘Stokes-Unadkat-Tahir’ trio is really shaping up Pune perfectly for the upcoming crucial matches against the Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab. (Source: IPL)

Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat’s consistent performances in the past few matches, has helped Pune to close in gap with top teams like Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. At one stage Pune were struggling to even make it to the top four. The bowling combination has been the key to Pune’s instant success in last four matches. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Ben Stokes has been performing exceptionally well with 291 runs in 10 matches and 10 wickets in his basket. He has proved his worth to the side and has stepped up for the team at crucial times which has helped Pune register some big wins over the top teams. Who can forget his sensational 63-ball 103 runs which sealed the match for Pune.

The pace battery has been perfectly led by Jaydev Unadkat in this year’s IPL. The youngster has always lived upto the captain’s expectations providing crucial breakthroughs at various intervals. Unadkat scalped five wickets against the Sunrisers Hyderabad which also included a maiden over hat-trick – changing the course of the match in just one over.

Unadkat was brilliant against the Royal Challengers where he conceded mere 19 runs in his four over spell. In the next match against Gujarat Lions he grabbed three wickets in his four overs for just 29 runs. Unadkat was on target against the Knight Riders as well, taking 2 wickets for 28 runs in his four overs. Pune’s recent form is a result of their hard-working bowlers which also includes Imran Tahir.

The leg-spinner has always been a threat even to some world class batsmen. This season the South African has produced some magic for the Rising Pune Giants. In last two matches Tahir has grabbed six wickets.

His spell against the Gujarat Lions was exceptional with three for 27 in four overs. It was followed by even better performance in the next match against the Royal Challengers where he picked up three for 18 in his four overs.

The ‘Stokes-Unadkat-Tahir’ trio is really shaping up Pune perfectly for the upcoming crucial matches against the Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab. The consistency of these players will play a huge role in deciding Pune’s fate in terms of grabbing the top spot in the table or even reaching the final of the IPL.

