IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant end Mumbai Indians’ six game winning streak, twitterati reacts

Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat were the chief architects of Mumbai’s fall. (Source: IPL) Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat were the chief architects of Mumbai’s fall. (Source: IPL)

The Mumbai Indians’ winning streak was ended by their next door neighbours Rising Pune Supergiant as they lost by three runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai, who came into the match on a six-game winning streak, won the toss and elected to bat first. They were put to chase 161 which they fell short of despite skipper Rohit Sharma’s fifty.

Ben Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat were the chief architects of Mumbai’s fall. Stokes dismissed his England teammate Jos Buttler in his very first over of the innings. The over went on to become a rare maiden-wicket over. Parthiv Patel was the man who intially led Mumbai’s charge but he was dismissed by Washington Sundar. After this, captain Rohit Sharma took the reins of the innings and it looked, for a while that Mumbai may have found a way back into the game.

But none of the Mumbai Indians batsmen could ably partner their captain and wickets kept falling down the other end. Mumbai ended up needing 17 runs off the last over and Jaydev Unadkat took the wicket Hardik Pandya off the very first ball. Rohit then hit the next ball for six but was dismissed a ball later. Harbhajan Singh hit a six off the last ball but it was too little too late by then.

Pune’s first innings total was largely by a 76-run opening stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi. Other than this there were valuable cameos from Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Manoj Tiwary.

Here are a few reactions to the match:

Was the overs from Tahir and Stokes that turned the game. Couple of good results now for #RPS. Livens up the #IPL — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 24 April 2017

Pune gets fillip. Beating frontrunners Mumbai at Wankhede is a big feat! Have they found right combo? Prhps tho I’d still like to see Faf in — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 24 April 2017

I fly to India today for 17 days of travelling and watching cricket. I’ll be online less often during my time there. #IPL — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 24 April 2017

Congratulations @RPSupergiants for the win.

Come on @mipaltan, let's fight back harder in the coming games. #MIvRPS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 24 April 2017

Mumbai Indians remain top of the IPL table while RPS are fourth. They are level on points with third placed SRH.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 25, 2017 12:23 am

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd