IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant defeat Mumbai Indians, become first team to qualify for final

On a slow pitch that wasn’t suited for batting visitors RPS prevailed against MI in a thrilling encounter – courtesy of a clinical bowling performance.

Chasing 162 to win MI ended at 142/9 handing RPS a 20 run win. With this win, RPS have qualified straight to the finals of IPL 10.

Washington Sunder was the pick of the bowlers with three for 16 in his quota of 4 overs. His double strike in one over proved to be the decisive factor as RPS never recovered from the setback.

Meanwhile, the shot selection from some of the MI batsman left a lot to be desired. Only Parthiv Patel stood out with a gritty 52 of 40 balls, whereas the others faltered. None of the other batsmen gave him company at the other end for long enough as wickets fell at regular intervals.

Earlier, Rising Pune Supergiant had a shaky start to their innings after they lost in-form Rahul Tripathi and skipper Steve Smith within the first two overs. Ajinkya Rahane along with Manoj Tiwary anchored Pune’s innings as the duo added 80 runs for the third-wicket partnership. Their partnership took the visitors to 89/3 before Mumbai spinner Karn Sharma got the opener leg-before.

However, it was MS Dhoni’s destructive batting in the last two overs which helped the Supergiant get 41 runs off the last two overs. It propelled their score to 162. Among the bowlers for MI, it was the third time McClenaghan conceded over 20 runs in an over this IPL – most by any.

When Mumbai came in to bat they lost early wickets which caught them unawares. Interestingly, Mumbai hasn’t been able to win any of the three games against Pune this season.

