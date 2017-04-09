Latest News
IPL 2017: Rishabh Pant’s effort after huge loss speaks of the stuff he is made of: Virender Sehwag hails youngster

Rishabh Pant earlier on Wednesday night, lost his father while he was with his franchise team Delhi Daredevils.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 9, 2017 2:33 pm
Rishabh Pant scored 57 against RCB.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Sunday took to social media and hailed the courage and mettle shown by Delhi Daredevils’ batsman Rishabh Pant during Delhi’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pant earlier on Wednesday night, lost his father while he was with his franchise team Delhi Daredevils. After performing last rites of his deceased father, Rishabh was back with his team to take the center stage in Bangalore on Sunday the heroics from the left-hand batsman just fell short of taking his team over the line.

Sehwag in his tweet wrote, “Stepping on to a cricket field with such a huge loss itself requires a big big heart, and playing as well as Rishabh Pant did after the great personal loss just speaks of the stuff he is made of. May you maintain humility and may Gold bless you Rishabh”.

 

While chasing a total of 158 runs against RCB, Pant stepped up to score a responsible 57 during the chase. No other batsman really showed resistance to the Daredevils’ bowling. Delhi though fell short of 16 runs and lost the match by 15 but this knock from the young wicket-keeper batsman was hailed by everybody. The knock was pretty similar to those played by Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli took part in Ranji game after the demise of his father for Delhi while Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was back in the Indian dressing room during the 1999 World Cup.

