IPL 2017: Rishabh Pant shines, others fall as Delhi Daredevils go down to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Daredevils needed 19 runs to win off the final over and it turned out to a little too much for them to achieve. (Source: PTI) Delhi Daredevils needed 19 runs to win off the final over and it turned out to a little too much for them to achieve. (Source: PTI)

Rishabh Pant played what has to be one of the most measured innings you would get to see in T20 cricket. The way he was leaving the balls outside off was something you would find more in Test or first class cricket than in the shortest format of the game. Unfortunately those batting with him could not play with the same caution and while he remained solid in the middle, wickets fell like rain down the other end.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand showed the depth that they possess in their batting line up. Despite missing the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and the anonymous performances of Chris Gayle, they have managed to go beyond the 15-run mark in both their innings thus far. This time the star of the show was Kedar Jadhav who scored 69 runs off 37 balls. In his innings, he smashed five fours and the same amount of sixes and while he was batting, RCB looked to be set for a total that would be somewhere near the region of 200. But Delhi Daredevils also proved that their bowling is one of the best in the league as the likes of Pat Cummins and Chris Morris had the batsmen ducking and edging after the dismissal of Jadhav.

Delhi got off to a good start with openers Sam Billings and Aditya Tare attacking the opposition from the word go. But Tymal Mills got the breakthrough for RCB with the wicket of Tare and it was followed quicky by Billy Stanlake dismissing Billings. After that, it was only Rishabh Pant who really made an impact for the away team with the others falling swiftly around him. Amit Mishra’s innings was one that hurt RCB most as he ate up deliveries trying to play the big shots instead of giving Pant the strike. In the end, Delhi needed 19 runs off the last over and that was too much for them to get and RCB won the match by 15 runs. This was their first match at home and also their first victory of the season.

