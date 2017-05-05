IPL 2017, DD vs GL: Rishabh Pant celebrates match-winning knock with sister; see pic

Rishabh Pant scored 97 runs against Gujarat Lions in Delhi on Thursday. (Source: Instagram) Rishabh Pant scored 97 runs against Gujarat Lions in Delhi on Thursday. (Source: Instagram)

Delhi Daredevils batsman Rishabh Pant’s aggressive and ruthless batting anchored his franchise side to a phenomenal win over Gujarat Lions by 7 wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Thursday night. The left-handed batsman smashed 43-ball 97 during the course and stitched a partnership of 143 runs with Sanju Samson for the second wicket.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Pant too didn’t leave any chance of showing his joy after the innings. He took to social media and uploaded a picture with his sister on his Instagram account that said, “This is how u make ur sister happy.when she came for the match & u score some good runs☺️🤗”.

Earlier, Delhi were handed over a target of 209 runs after Gujarat Lions’ skipper Suresh Raina scored 77 during the course while Dinesh Karthik smashed 65 runs. No other batsmen from the Gujarat batting line up showed resistance towards Delhi Daredevils bowling but two consecutive sixes on the last two balls took their score past 200-run mark. Kagiso Rabad and Pat Cummins picked up 2 wickets apiece for Delhi.

In reply, Pradeep Sangwan began the proceedings well for Gujarat and scalped Karun Nair early during the chase but the second wicket stand between Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant saw Dardevils go over the line by 7 wickets. Samson scored 61 before getting out to Ravindra Jadeja while Pant’s thunderous knock came to an end when he tried to slash a full-length delivery from Basil Thampi only to give a catch to Karthik behind the stumps after edging the ball. Later, Shreyas Iyer and Corey Anderson wrapped up the match for hosts. Delhi now have 8 points from 10 matches that they have played.

