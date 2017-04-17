IPL 2017 RCB vs RPS: Royal Challengers Bangalore choke after stellar show by Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes picked up three wickets for 18 runs off his four overs. (Source: BCCI) Ben Stokes picked up three wickets for 18 runs off his four overs. (Source: BCCI)

Off the three matches that Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant have played against each other, Sunday was the only time their bowlers came up with an inspiring performance. In both matches previous to this, they had only managed to take three wickets.

On Sunday, Pune bowlers choked Bangalore and gave their team the first win over their opponents in three tries. Chasing a target of 162 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, Bangalore failed to get going and ended the match 27 runs short of the target after losing nine wickets in 20 overs.

It was a disappointing outing for the home team as they lost wickets at regular intervals and never looked on course to chasing the total.

The Bangalore unit were so miserable that from 24th ball to the 91st ball, only one six was hit by the batsmen. At the end of the fourth over, Virat Kohli had hit Shardul Thakur for a four and it was only Stuart Binny who hit Ben Stokes for four off the first ball of the 16th over. In between, a six from AB de Villiers off the fourth ball of the eighth over was the only one that crossed the boundary.

Mandeep Singh and Kohli got the chase underway for Bangalore but Thakur had the former caught behind in the second over for a duck. Kohli’s was the second wicket to fall when he could not control a short ball from Stokes. He came down the pitch and was in no position to play the shot. He slapped it high and was caught by Rahane at sweeper.

AB de Villiers made a 30-ball 29 before he was stumped by MS Dhoni off Imran Tahir. Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav tried to steady the innings but they used up too many deliveries and succumbed to the pressure during the later stages of the chase.

Jadhav was bowled by Unadkat while Watson was dismissed by Stokes. Pawan Negi and Stuart Binny raised some hopes but Thakur dismissed both in the same over to all but seal the game.

Bangalore needed 31 runs off the final over but Stokes gave only three to complete the win. The English all rounder picked three wickets for 18 runs from his four overs. Thakur picked three for 35. Unadkat took two scalps.

Earlier, Pune suffered one of the worst collapses in the IPL as they lost five wickets for three runs. They hence slid from 127 for the loss of two wickets to 130 for the loss of seven.

It was Manoj Tiwary’s 11-ball 27 that took them to 161 for the loss of eight wickets at the end of the 20 overs. His knock contained three fours and two sixes and he scored at a strike-rate of 245.45 before being run-out off the final ball of the innings.

Invited to bat first, Pune were off to a blazing start with openers Rahane and Rahul Tripathi sharing a 40-run stand in just four overs. The stand was only broken in the eighth over when Samuel Badree, who picked a hat-trick in RCB’s last game, bowled a googly to bowl Rahane, who completely missed it.

Tripathi, who scored 31 runs off 23 balls, fell soon after as RCB captain Kohli took a diving catch to his left off Aravind. With two new batsmen, at the crease, RCB ran through the overs quickly and kept RPS slow.

Even Dhoni and Smith scored at a very slow rate of 7.45 and added 48 runs off 46 balls. The pressure was telling on the two batsmen. In the end, both fell in the space of two balls. Watson got Dhoni, who played on and Smith was bowled by Aravind on the first ball of the next over. Aravind took one more wicket in the same over when Dan Christian flicked one straight to deep square.

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne also picked two wickets in the next over as he bowled Stokes and had Thakur caught at covers off the next ball.

Milne finished with two wickets for 27 runs while Aravind picked his two wickets for 29 runs. Badree, Watson and Negi picked up a wicket each.

