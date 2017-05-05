Latest News
  • IPL 2017, RCB vs KXIP: Twitterati praises Sandeep Sharma as Royal Challengers Bangalore collapse again

Axar Patel and Sandeep Sahrma picked up three wickets a piece as Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 5, 2017 11:57 pm
IPL 2017, IPL 2017 news, IPL 2017 schedule, RCB vs KXIP, Virat Kohli, Sandeep Sharma, Axar Patel, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Virat Kohli scored run a ball 6 against kings XI Punjab in Bangalore. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s horror show in this edition of Indian Premier League continued when they witnessed another batting collapse while chasing 139 runs against Kings XI Punjab at home. The Glenn Maxwell-led side won the match by 19 runs to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the play-offs. RCB suffered another dismal start when West Indies batsman Chris Gayle was sent back in the hut for a duck by Sandeep Sharma.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Later, Bangalore saw a flurry of wickets and were left tottering at 87/7. Axar Patel and Sandeep Sahrma picked up three wickets a piece. Sandeep’s victims included the likes of Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Earlier, Kings XI too struggled with their batting. Axar Patel showed some mettle in the end of the innings to anchor his team to 138 runs. Here’s what the pundits and experts have to say about RCB’s loss.

 

 

 

 

 

RCB will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at home.

