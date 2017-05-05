IPL 2017, RCB vs KXIP: Twitterati praises Sandeep Sharma as Royal Challengers Bangalore collapse again

Virat Kohli scored run a ball 6 against kings XI Punjab in Bangalore. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli scored run a ball 6 against kings XI Punjab in Bangalore. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s horror show in this edition of Indian Premier League continued when they witnessed another batting collapse while chasing 139 runs against Kings XI Punjab at home. The Glenn Maxwell-led side won the match by 19 runs to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the play-offs. RCB suffered another dismal start when West Indies batsman Chris Gayle was sent back in the hut for a duck by Sandeep Sharma.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Later, Bangalore saw a flurry of wickets and were left tottering at 87/7. Axar Patel and Sandeep Sahrma picked up three wickets a piece. Sandeep’s victims included the likes of Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Earlier, Kings XI too struggled with their batting. Axar Patel showed some mettle in the end of the innings to anchor his team to 138 runs. Here’s what the pundits and experts have to say about RCB’s loss.

Great performance by Sandeep to become the 1st man to get all Gayle,Virat,ABD in a match .Axar Patel was brilliant. Congratulations Team ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 5 May 2017

What an evening for Sandeep Sharma. Many new fast bowlers on the horizon but he’s told everyone he’s around too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 5 May 2017

Sandeep sharma bhut wadhiya shera @sandeep25a u have won it for @lionsdenkxip by taking 3 big wickets.congratulations kings11 vs @RCBTweets — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 5 May 2017

You know the game’s not going too well when you’re looking at Twitter and not the TV. #RCBvKXIP — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) 5 May 2017

Have really enjoyed watching Gayle, Kohli & ABD this IPL.

Where?

In the Jio ad, of course.#RCBvKXIP — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) 5 May 2017

What a terrific bowler Sandeep Sharma. By GOD! Gazab Ka Launda hai. #RCBvKXIP #IPL2017 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 5 May 2017

RCB will now take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at home.

