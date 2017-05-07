IPL 2017, RCB vs KKR: Umesh Yadav falls in delivery stride, escapes injury; watch video

Umesh Yadav picked up two RCB wickets for KKR. (Source: BCCI) Umesh Yadav picked up two RCB wickets for KKR. (Source: BCCI)

The tenth edition of the Indian Premier League has witnessed a number of players being ruled out of the competition due to injury and KKR fast bowler Umesh Yadav brought the fans’ heart in their mouth when he slipped during one of his overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The fall seemed to be a nasty one but fortunate for Umesh and KKR side, no serious injuries were caused and he was back on to his bowling run-up.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The incident happened in the sixth over, Umesh changed bowling ends and came running in hard only to slip in his delivery stride. The fast bowler was unable to land his back foot properly and for a second it looked as if an injury has struck the right arm pacer but fortunately for the fans and the Indian team, Umesh looked absolutely fine.

During Bangalore’s batting, one of the contenders for being the most promising fast bowler for India ahead of the Champions Trophy, Umesh Yadav produced a glimpse of his attacking bowling.

He scalped two big wickets during the clash that included the likes of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.

Earlier, Yadav opened the bowling attack for the Knight Riders. He started off with a good length delivery, pitching the ball in middle and Gayle unable to read the delivery, opened the face of the bat early and played it with soft hands only to give a catch to Gautam Gambhir who was standing at the short-cover area.

The second wicket for Umesh Yadav came in the third over when he trapped RCB captain Virat Kohli in front of the stumps. RCB eventually put posted 158/6 in 20 overs.

