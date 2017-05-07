Latest News

IPL 2017, RCB vs KKR: Sunil Narine-Chris Lynn demolishing job; who said what on Twitter

The left-right batting duo of Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn smashed a record partnership of 105 runs in 6 overs.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 7, 2017 7:48 pm
IPL 2017, IPL 2017 news, IPL 2017 updates, KKR vs RCB, RCB vs KKR, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Sunil Narine completed his half century in 15 balls. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders who won the match by 6 wickets. While chasing a total of 159 runs, KKR grabbed a comprehensive win over Bangalore in an away match. Manish Pandey who came in at number five scored the winning runs but it was Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn who stole away the limelight.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The left-right batting duo smashed a record partnership of 105 runs in 6 overs and led the foundation for their side. Narine scored his half century in just 15 balls while Lynn too smacked his half-century during the course of KKR’s win. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about KKR’s thumping victory.

 

 

 

 

