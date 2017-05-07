IPL 2017, RCB vs KKR: Sunil Narine-Chris Lynn demolishing job; who said what on Twitter

Sunil Narine completed his half century in 15 balls. (Source: BCCI) Sunil Narine completed his half century in 15 balls. (Source: BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders who won the match by 6 wickets. While chasing a total of 159 runs, KKR grabbed a comprehensive win over Bangalore in an away match. Manish Pandey who came in at number five scored the winning runs but it was Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn who stole away the limelight.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The left-right batting duo smashed a record partnership of 105 runs in 6 overs and led the foundation for their side. Narine scored his half century in just 15 balls while Lynn too smacked his half-century during the course of KKR’s win. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about KKR’s thumping victory.

If you thought it couldn’t get worse for RCB, Sunil Narine has just hit the fastest IPL 50 ever against them.#RCBvKKR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 7 May 2017

KKR rubbing salt, pepper and chillies in Bangalore’s wounds. This is an insane assault by Narine and Lynn! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 7 May 2017

Chris Lynn’s fifty of 21 deliveries suddenly seems a little slow after the the Narine highlight package #RCBvKKR — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) 7 May 2017

