IPL 2017, RCB vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders score highest total in powerplay in IPL history

Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t carry on with the same opening pair as captain Gautam Gambhir decided to sit in the dug out for sometime and asked Sunil Narine and come back man Chris Lynn to begin the proceedings for them while chasing 159 runs in Bangalore against RCB.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

The decision of making Narine and Lynn open the innings came in as one of the most perfect ones for the visitors as the two batsmen stitched a partnership of 105 runs in the first 6 overs.

During the course, Narine smacked a 17-ball 54 and completed his half centuries in 15 deliveries.

Earlier, Lynn smashed Aniket Choudhary for for 14 runs in the first over while Samuel Badree just gave 6 in the second over of the innings. The right-handed Lynn then took on Chahal to smash him for two fours and a maximum to add 14 more to the score.

But the real drama began in the 4th over of the innings when Narine smacked his countryman for three consecutive sixes and then a boundary.

The over eventually ended with a total of 25 runs taking KKR’s score to 59. Retaining the strike in the fifth over, Narine then took the attack against Srinath Aravind. He grabbed a couple on the first ball while smashed three fours on the trot that were followed by two wides and a six and a boundary to end the over. The scorecard now read 85 in 5 overs.

Chahal came in to bowl the last over of the powerplay and he didn’t really receive a great welcome. The leggie was dispatched for a six by Lynn over long-off while followed it by a boundary. The right-handed Australian then picked four runs in the next two deliveries and eventually ended the powerplay with six runs. KKR went past 100-run mark as the left-right combination of Narine and Lyn posted 105 for first wicket. Only once has a team posted 100 runs in first six over in the IPL. This is also the highest ever score in first 6 overs in any T20 game.

