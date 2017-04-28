IPL 2017, RCB vs GL: Twitterati reacts after Gujarat Lions show resurgence against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Gujarat Lions jumped to sixth position after beating RCB by seven wickets. (Source: BCCI) Gujarat Lions jumped to sixth position after beating RCB by seven wickets. (Source: BCCI)

Both, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions came into the match in a must-win situation. However, it was the Lions who overpowered the hosts with an all-round performance to register there third win of the tournament.

Andrew Tye and Aaron Finch’s clinical performances helped Gujarat win the context against RCB by 7-wickets. With the win, GL jump to sixth place while Bangalore slip to seventh. After putting Bangalore to bat first, Tye and spinner Ravindra Jadeja took three and two wickets respectively to hold RCB for just 134. After their openers Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle were back in the dugout, Tye with discipline bowling reduced the hosts to 60/5 in just 10 overs. However, Kedar Jadhav (31) and Pawan Negis (32) helped stumbling RCB reach 134 at the end of 20 overs.

With just 134 runs on board, Gujarat opened their chase with youngster Ishan Kishan and Brendon McCullum. Ishan started the chase with some power batting but could not hold on resistance as Samuel Badree got leg-before. Later it was Finch (72) and Suresh Raina (34) third wicket partnership of 92 runs which eased them from pressure as they chase down the total with 37 balls remaining.

All but over for #RCB. Can still qualify mathematically but the nature of defeats suggesting that a Royal turnaround unlikely. #RCBvGL #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 27 April 2017

It’s not just that #RCB have lost but how they have lost that confounds all of us. Maybe look back at the balance of the team? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 27 April 2017

Thanks for all the kind messages, it was a great team effort! Congratulations @Bazmccullum on 100 brilliant IPL games!! — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) April 27, 2017

#GL have finally found the right formula (read combination) Hopefully will stick to it. Another win & they’re back in the hunt! #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 27, 2017

Gujarat Lions next host two times defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 30.

First Published on: April 28, 2017 12:23 am

