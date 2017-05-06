IPL 2017, RCB v KXIP: Ninth pin falls

Virat Kohli was bowled by medium pacer Sandeep Sharma at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. PTI Virat Kohli was bowled by medium pacer Sandeep Sharma at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. PTI

Sharma scripts IPL history

The entire over should be part of the highlights package. Sandeep Sharma bowled straight to start with and AB de Villiers pushed it gently towards mid-on. Sharma stuck to his stock ball, outswinger, but allowed de Villiers a little bit of room. A copybook straight drive and a four ensued. Sharma’s response was an impeccable leg-cutter that missed the outside edge by a whisker. De Villiers smote the next ball over the mid-wicket fence. Under pressure, the medium pacer bowled a perfect outswinger and forced a thick edge from one of the world’s best limited-overs batsman to Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps. Exhilaratingly, the domestic thoroughbred won the battle.

It was Sharma’s third scalp in three overs. He already had Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli in his bag. Gayle was taken down in the very first over during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s chase with an inswinger. The big man walked down to negate the swing but still got the outside edge to Martin Guptill.

Kohli hit a delightful boundary against Sharma but perished, when he gave the charge but played over an inswinger. Sharma became the first bowler in the IPL history to dismiss Gayle, Kohli and de Villiers in the same innings.

Heavily dependent on their batting galacticos, Bangalore once again suffered for the lack of middle-order steel and slumped to their fifth straight defeat, this time by 19 runs against Kings XI Punjab, after being bowled out in 19 overs. Mandeep Singh tried to hold up one end, but his dismissal in the 12th over was the last straw.

Timely reminder

Not very long ago, early into this year’s IPL to be precise, Yuzvendra Chahal had been talking about how his six-wicket haul in a T20 international against England in February changed him as a person. “I now go into the matches with an added responsibility; the responsibility to perform.”

The 26-year-old leggie has proved to the shining light in an under-performing team. He is Royal challengers Bangalore’s highest wicket-taker this term, with 13 scalps in 11 matches at an economy rate of 7.39. The national selectors will have to make a tricky choice about picking a third spinner in the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy in England, but Chahal has staked a claim.

On Friday, he once again stifled the opposition in the middle overs. At 53/3 after nine overs, Punjab had been under pressure. His third ball was a beauty; the typical leg-spinner’s inward drift, turn and a big stumping opportunity. But Kedar Jadhav failed to collect the ball and Wriddhiman Saha survived.

Chahal didn’t have to wait too long to open his account though, deceiving a well-set Manan Vohra with a flighted delivery that dipped quickly enough to take the outside half of the bat. But the ‘big fish’ wasn’t netted yet and Chahal had the rub of the green in his favour in Glenn Maxwell’s wicket. He appeared to have overstepped by a fraction but got the benefit of the doubt from TV umpire.

Bangalore and Punjab seemed to have read the Chinnaswamy pitch differently, with the hosts playing three spinners and the visitors showing their indifference to slow bowling save Axar Patel (Maxwell is part-time despite his two wickets today). Patel, however, holds an advantage over his fringe Indian spin-bowling rivals, including Amit Mishra in the shorter formats, because he is a very capable lower-order batsman and a clean hitter of a cricket ball.

Patel’s innings tonight attested maturity. Punjab were going at a rate of under six runs per over and had been losing wickets at regular intervals. The situation didn’t allow Patel to throw caution to the wind.

He had hit a six and four off Chahal alright, but the real charge came in the final over of the innings. Shane Watson missed his length and the ball bounced back off the roof of the stadium.

Watson offered change of pace and dug in short, Patel made the pivot and pulled it past the short fine leg. The Aussie bowled full, Patel smashed it to the straight boundary. The southpaw’s 38 not out off 17 balls and a 19-run final over turned out to be match-winning.

Patel came back to take three wickets in four overs and was even on a hat-trick. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, both he and Chahal sent timely reminders to the selectors.

