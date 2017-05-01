IPL 2017: RCB captain Virat Kohli interacts with Sachin Tendulkar after MI loss, see photo

Virat Kohli’s consistent performances over the past couple of years in both Indian and RCB colours have led to many touting him as a successor of sorts to Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Instagram) Virat Kohli’s consistent performances over the past couple of years in both Indian and RCB colours have led to many touting him as a successor of sorts to Sachin Tendulkar. (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai Indians, on Monday, uploaded an image of team icon and former captain Sachin Tendulkar conversing with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Mumbai Indians beat Kohli’s RCB by 5 wickets to book a spot in the playoffs of this year’s Indian Premier League. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Kohli has experienced a lean run so far with the bat in the early months of 2017. He has somewhat found his form in recent IPL matches after recovering from a shoulder injury. Even then, it has been far from his destructive best that almost single-handedly took RCB to the IPL final last season. He was also was unable to make an impact with the bat for India in their Test series against Australia in early 2017.

But Kohli’s consistent performances over the past couple of years in both Indian and RCB colours have led to many touting him as a successor of sorts to Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli had said in a TV interview that he felt embarrassed with such comparisons. “It is unfair and Sachin can’t be compared with anyone,” said the Indian captain, “Comparisons are not valid from my end I have looked up to him but want to be myself and definitely draw inspiration from him. He is two levels above any player. Sachin was born with talent and I had to work for it.”

Mumbai and Bangalore have had contrasting runs in this year’s Indian Premier League. While MI have lost just two and won eight of the 10 matches they have played so far, RCB have won just two and lost the rest of their matches so far, with one being washed out.

