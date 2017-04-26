IPL 2017: RCB can turn it around, says pacer Srinath Aravind

Srinath Aravind said that the Bangalore ptich has become slower compared to last year. (Source: Twitter) Srinath Aravind said that the Bangalore ptich has become slower compared to last year. (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Srinath Aravind said that his team has the potential to turn things around in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangalore have had a disastrous start to the season and have won just two off their opening eight matches. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

“Definitely. We have a bunch of good players. We know that we have to win all the six games,” he told reporters ahead of tomorrow’s match against Gujarat Lions at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

RCB are on the verge of an early exit from the league if they lose any of their remaining six matches. They are placed sixth on the points table after sharing a point with Sunrisers Hyderabad in a washed out match yesterday.

“Pressure will be there certainly. We have to be positive. We have to play each game and win each game,” he said.

Asked about the pitch, Aravind said it has become slower compared to last year.

“Yes, the pitch has become a little bit slow. Not as good as it was last year. But it is a competitive pitch. It is becoming slower by the day, and yet it is a competitive wicket,” he said.

Asked about the underwhelming performance of star batsman Chris Gayle, Aravind said, “”There is not much discussion on him in the dressing room. He is a master batsman.”

“Unfortunately, he is in bad form this year. It is very difficult for a batsman to be in peak form every year. Sometimes, it happens in cricket,” he said.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 9:08 pm

