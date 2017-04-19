Latest News

IPL 2017: RCB beat Gujarat Lions by 21 runs in Rajkot run-feast

RCB, riding high on fifties by Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli, beat Gujarat Lions by 21 runs in the IPL 2017 contest in Rajkot on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 19, 2017 12:27 am
ipl 2017, rcb vs gl, royal challengers bangalore vs gujarat lions, rcb vs gujarat, bangalore vs gujarat, chris gayle, virat kohli, ipl 10, cricket news, sports news Gayle was in the leading role as the left-hander went about doing business the only way he knows.(Source: PTI)

After a disappointing start to their IPL 2017 contest, Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways when they beat Gujarat Lions by 21 runs in Rajkot on Tuesday. Put into bat first, RCB were off to a flying start with Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli. Gayle was in the leading role as the left-hander went about doing business the only way he knows. During his 38-ball 77, he achieved plenty of milestones. He became the first batsman to score 10, 000 T20 runs and both him and Kohli reached 10 century stands. They are the only pair to do so for that number of times. Gayle’s wicket shifted focus on Kohli and the skipper didn’t let the scoring rate dip as he kept the board ticking.
There was some worry in the RCB dugout when Kohli made the long walk back in the 16th but Kedar Jadhav and Travis Head ensured the visitors finished strong. They hit brisk fifties and powered the side over the 200-run mark. For Gujarat, it was a bad day at the office for the bowlers and none except Basil Thampi made an impression. The experienced Ravindra Jadeja went for plenty and conceded as many as 57 runs in his quota of four overs.

In reply, Gujarat Lions were off to a terrible start as they lost opener Dwayne Smith in the second over of the innings. Next man in Suresh Raina came, promised but didn’t last long. Brendon McCullum was keeping the hopes alive but the right-hander didn’t the required support from the other end. Both Raina and Aaron Finch got their eye in but didn’t bat for long enough to trigger panic in the opposition dressing room.

TeamsMWLDPNRR
KKR54108+1.013
MI54108+0.302
SH53206+0.549
DD42204+1.635
KXIP52304-0.302
KXIP52304-0.942
GL41302-1.084
RCB51402-1.095

The chase was still very much on when McCullum was around but all hopes were dashed when Yuzvendra Chahal sent the right-hander back in the 15th over of the innings. Ishan Kishan played with a lot of freedom in the death overs but the asking rate was out of reach at that stage. For RCB, spinners played a crucial role and Pawan Negi in particular was impressive with his 1/21. He was the most economical bowler on a day when others went for plenty. This win takes RCB to sixth position in the points table and they would hope not to look back from here on.

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune