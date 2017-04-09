IPL 2017: Ravindra Jadeja slated for return in Gujarat Lions next game

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of twp weeks of action in IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI/IPL) Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of twp weeks of action in IPL 2017. (Source: BCCI/IPL)

In what will be a major boost for the struggling Gujarat Lions, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is slated for a return. Coach of the GL, Brad Hodge confirmed the news and said,” Not sure of Bravo’s availability but Jadeja will be back next game ,” says Lions coach Brad Hogde. “We tried to go in with guys who we thought would make an impact. It hasn’t worked but there’s plenty of time for us to get things right.”, he added.

It may be recalled here that the skipper Suresh Raina has already rued the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. In their first match against KKR, despite putting up a formidable target of 184 on the board, Gujarat Lions were comprehensively beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders. The inexperienced Gujarat bowling was taken to the cleaners and this has become a cause of headache for Raina.

The spin department is lacking experience and Jadeja will definitely be the man to provide it. Along with him Dwayne Bravo is also sitting on the bench. Raina and Bravo are set to miss the initial few matches of Gujarat’s campaign as Bravo recovers from a hamstring injury while Jadeja gets some much-needed rest after a long home season with India.

Describing Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as a three-dimensional player, Gujarat Lions’ head coach Brad Hodge had also said that it was very difficult for any cricketing side to replace him. With Jadeja’s comeback the Lions will be hoping for the tables to turn and notch up their first victory.

