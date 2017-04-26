Latest News

IPL 2017: Rain forces Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad to split points

Bangalore and Hyderabad were awarded a point each after continuous rains force abandonment of the match.

By: Express Web Desk | Bangalore | Published:April 26, 2017 12:02 am
ipl 2017, ipl, ipl 10, rcb vs srh, srh vs rcb, bangalore vs hyderabad, royal challengers bangalore vs sunrisers hyderabad, ipl news, ipl score, cricket news, cricket, indian express Rain played spoilsport in Bangalore on Tuesday. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli has described Royal Challengers Bangalore’s batting collapse against Kolkata Knight Riders as “unacceptable”. He later said that his team will move on from it. For a team like RCB, with the likes of AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Kedar Jadhav and himself in the team, being bowled out for 49, the lowest ever total in IPL history, is demoralising.

But Bangalore did not get a chance to improve on their performance in the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad as rain played spoilsport and washed out the entire match. Not even the coin toss was possible at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Both teams had to split the points and that leaves Bangalore with five points from eight matches, putting their chances of making the play-offs in a fix. If they win their remaining six matches, they will be at 17 points and will have a better chance of advancing. Sunrisers Hyderabad remained at the third position with nine points from eight matches.

The rain in Bangalore began an hour before the schedule start of the match and though it was drizzle at the beginning, it became heavier later and continued to come down. Just before toss, the covers were removed after the drizzle had stopped but it soon returned to delay the toss and later the match.

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

29th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 25, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

30th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 26, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

31st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 27, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali