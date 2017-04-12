IPL 2017: Rahul Dravid helped me in my career over come a short fall, says Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen has earlier played under Rahul Dravid. Kevin Pietersen has earlier played under Rahul Dravid.

The Indian Premier League 2017 has unfolded some master class on the field as well a lot is there in the kitty off-field as well. Former England captain while talking to IPL website brought together some facts about his journey as a commentator and how players come together as a unit and help each other enhance their game.

“I have enjoyed my time. I though it would be different purely on the basis of travel I find talking about the game that I love so much fairly easy, I think I have got a pretty good cricket brains so I try and give over the modern way to having played recently and continue to play for the next few years. I think that enlightens people and modern way of thinking and how individuals are approaching the game now. The boundaries are not big enough, how the bat size has are and bowlers are finding ways to hit targets to”.

“It’s been lovely to be here and it’s been fantastic”, he added.

Pietersen also credited former Indian skipper and present U-19 coach Rahul Dravid for his improvement in the game and how it helped him to bat with much more efficiency.

“Indian Premier League has helped different players come together because you are all teammates. Basically, when the players are together for six-seven weeks possibly eight weeks if you make that finals you are together, you are a unit because the players don’t travel too much outside the hotels. You generally spend lots of time in the team room. You are always travelling with each other so the groups are tightly knitted. I think that’s really good because you can learn from other people. Speaking from personal experiences Rahul Dravid and how much he helped me in my career. I owe it to the Indian Premier League that I build an ability to tap in with a genius like that which helped me in my career over come a short fall. And then just go from strength to strength and that is thanks to the IPL”, said Pietersen.

“In my autobiography I printed that e-mail from Rahul Dravid and the kindness, generosity and the time he took to write the e-mail and as simple as he made it sound was so beneficial for me. It was beneficial for English cricket too because I managed to sort out a little bit of a deficiency in my technique which assisted England because it helped me perform a lot better for my country”, the former RCB batsman told.

Kevin Pietersen seemed to play it safe when it came down to asking about his favourite commentator but pretty vocal when was asked about who plays the Flamingo Shot and Switch Hit better.

“Whose my favourite commentator. I would be doing this service to everybody with whom I will be working. It’s same as asking whose my favourite player in the team. All the guys that I have worked so far have been for my side and for me being newbie and fresher to the commentary box have been magnificent. There is no ego, no non-sense there’s no bravado. They have all been friendly, they have all been generous with their time, they have all been helpful. They have all helped me learn the job”, hailed Pietersen. “Flamingo Shot and Switch hit NO ONE”, said the Englishman.

