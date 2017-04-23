IPL 2017: Rahul Dravid has proved to be a good mentor, says Kagiso Rabada

Delhi Daredevils lost to Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI) Delhi Daredevils lost to Mumbai Indians. (Source: BCCI)

Delhi Daredevils were not able to grab a win in what can be called as a tight game against Mumbai Indians. A dismal start to the chase of 143 saw Delhi lose the game by 14 runs. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada talked about the start they got and where the team lost the plot in the post match conference.

“It was a good outing, unfortunately we just didn’t pull it off. We bowled really well and we lost a few wickets in run-outs and soft dismissals. The first six batsmen were capable of chasing much more than that. Unfortunately wasn’t our day. We are looking towards the next game”.

Rabada was seen quoting that the execution with the bat wasn’t appropriate and this was the reason they lost the match which could hve gone under their belt as a win.

“Well it’s disappointing that we are losing. But it’s far from over. We don’t blame anyone in the team. Everyone has been working exceptionally hard. At the end of the day you could say maybe we didn’t execute quite well. The numbers speak for themselves quite well. We didn’t execute well with the bat but we have trust in our batsmen. We have some real young talent.” The pitch was nice to bat on. They were getting wickets off decent deliveries, nothing spectacular. Juts was an odd day with the bat”, Rabada said.

Talking about the conditions and atmosphere here in India, the South African fast bowler appreciated the kind challenge that is put in front of the players.

“It’s a lot more different playing at home than playing in India because playing at home there’s no bigger atmosphere although, the game is taken seriously and the come competition is difficult. Here there is a lot more hype, lot more noise, lot of awards, it’s just the extended version except the standard of cricket is really high. I have played in India before so I’m used to these kind of crowds”, he said.

“I guess it’s just that last push we have been in few tight situations. None of our games have been swinging either way on a massive scale. We just need to close that out. Today’s game we got close where I guess we should never have. We are a fighting team in the end”, he added.

Rahul Dravid’s presence as a mentor in the dressing room is hailed by every youngster. Rabada too told that it is a great learning experience.

“Rahul Dravid was a magnificent player and he has proved to be a good mentor. He know the game really well, his experience is priceless and that’s what he has got. He has played the game at the highest level against one of the best players and he has done exceptionally well. So, he is a great guy to have in the change room specially because we have a lot of youngsters and they definitely learning a lot just talking to him”, he told.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd