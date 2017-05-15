IPL 2017 Qualifier, MI vs RPS Preview: Mumbai Indians eyeing fourth IPL final as they face in-form Rising Pune Supergiant

Mumbai Indians will face a tough challenge when they take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the first playoff match. (Source: IPL/BCCI) Mumbai Indians will face a tough challenge when they take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the first playoff match. (Source: IPL/BCCI)

The time has come when top four teams will give their everything to book a place in the final. Table Toppers Mumbai Indians will face a tough challenge when they take on Rising Pune Supergiant in the first playoff match on Tuesday. Mumbai have lost just four matches out of their 14 this season and with their fierce batting line-up they will look to be aggressive from ball one. On the other hand, Pune can be destructive in both the departments with so many experienced players in the side who can perform beyond their best on their given day. In the last two meetings between the two sides, Supergiant have managed to win on both instances as they hold the mental advantage but then IPL is all about the given day where everything can turn around. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

What’s in the kitty?

For the Mumbai Indians, batting holds the edge over their bowling with in-form opening batsmen Parthiv Patel and Lendl Simmons performing on their day can smash some big hits. In the middle order, Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma and blistering Kieron Pollard provide stability with attack and can be dangerous for the Pune bowlers. Their bowling is also impressive with Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McCleanaghan, Harbhajan Singh and the two stylish all-rounders Hardik and Krunal Pandya pitching in with some match winning performances in both departments. This balance makes Mumbai more dangerous.

We’ve beaten Mumbai Indians twice and it’d play on their minds, says Jaydev Unadkat

One could argue that Rising Pune Supergiant have the most number of match winning players among all the teams in IPL. Ajinkya Rahane and Rahul Tripathi can provide quick starts, creating pressure early on for the bowlers. The middle order is a strong combination of experience and quality with the likes of Steve Smith, MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes and Manoj Tiwary, who can be ruthless while setting a target or possess the ability to chase any target when performing at their best. The in-form bowling attack doesn’t need any introduction with Jaydev Unadkat, Adam Zampa, Ben Stokes and Shardul Thakur all in great touch as we saw in the previous match against Kings XI Punjab.

All-rounder Ben Stokes’ absence may come to bite Rising Pune Supergiant

Limitations

Simmons and Pollard will look to make a comeback in the qualifier after not delivering with the willow in the last match. Rohit will hope to convert his short innings into bigger one. Rising Pune Supergiant’s batsmen didn’t get much opportunity to bat in the last match, Dhoni will be looking to fire some runs and Smith needs to chip in by spending more time at the crease and play a captain’s knock on the big occasion.

MS Dhoni to make an unprecedented ninth appearance in IPL knockouts

Players to watch out for

For Mumbai Indians, last match’s highest scorer Ambati Rayudu will be the player to watch out for, also the fiery pair of Parthiv and Simmons will prove to be a key factor in Mumbai’s innings. The dashing middle order features Pollard and Pandya brothers can’t be ignored as all three will come out roaring for Tuesday’s encounter. For RPS, the focus will be on their batting line-up — Rahane, Dhoni, Smith and Manoj Tiwary. Their bowling can be equally destructive, with Unadkat and Thakur opening the attack, followed by Zampa’s match turning spells.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd