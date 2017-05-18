IPL 2017 Qualifier 2, MI vs KKR Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians seek to register final berth

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in second qualifier in Bangalore. Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in second qualifier in Bangalore.

Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the second qualifier of the tenth edition of Indian Premier League in Bangalore. Kolkata will come into the game after an emphatic, and yet much delayed, 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator while Mumbai Indians lost to Rising Pune Supergiant in the first qualifier. The winner of this match will register a berth in the final of IPL 2017. While Kolkata Knight Riders have regained their momentum with a confident win, Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have won both their matches against KKR in the league stage. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

What’s in the kitty

The winner of this match between KKR and MI will march into the final of IPL 2017. KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator match while Mumbai lost to Rising Pune in the first qualifier. Apart from this one more situation exists. If the match is called off due to rain, Mumbai Indians will go into the finals as they finished ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders in the points table.

When is IPL Qualifier 2 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Chinnaswamy Stadium, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

Kolkata Knight Riders would once again bank upon their batting strength. Skipper Gautam Gambhir guided his side to a win over SRH after being left tottering at 12/3 while chasing 48 in 6 overs on Wednesday night. Mumbai Indians would be relying upon their all-round performance. Mumbai could make a few changes after runs not coming the last time around with Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah likely to shoulder the burden.

Limitations

Kolkata Knight Riders have leaked a huge amount of runs in their previous two meetings with Mumbai Indians. The KKR bowlers need to be more economical in order to put breaks on the run-flow against them. For Mumbai, Rohit and Pollard’s failure with the bat in their last match saw them lose the grip and the two right-handed batsmen need to get back into the groove to provide their team with some stability in the middle order.

Players to watch out for

KKR’s Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa and fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile will be the players to watch out for while for Mumbai, it would Rohit, Pollard and Bumrah who can come up with some decent performances to help their side register a berth in the finals.

