IPL 2017 Preview, DD vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore play for pride against Delhi Daredevils

Delhi Daredevils will look to end their campaign on a winning note when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: AP) Delhi Daredevils will look to end their campaign on a winning note when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: AP)

Delhi Daredevils will look to end their campaign on a winning note when they face a beleaguered Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game on Sunday. Delhi bounced back after their defeat to Mumbai and registered two wins against Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions, giving their fans something to cheer. After a disappointing season, now Royal Challengers Bangalore have nothing to lose and they’ll look to play freely and might give some youngsters a chance to showcase some talent for the last time. The last time these two sides met, Royal Challenger Bangalore defeated Daredevils by 15 runs.

What’s in the kitty

Delhi Daredevils were slightly late in picking up their momentum as their two previous wins made no difference in the playoffs qualification chances. Delhi improved their batting performance after their humiliating 146-run loss to Mumbai. Delhi has so far won six matches and are now looking to make it seven with a final win over depleted Bangalore side. Whereas for Bangalore, it is a chance to improve their ‘win-loss’ record and save it from being the worst ever in IPL history with pride at stake. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, skipper Virat Kohli, will look to find his lost touch with the bat.

Limitations

In the last match, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Corey Anderson’s disappointment with the bat will be a concern for the Daredevils. For the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the failure of the destructive force with Kohli, Gayle and De Villiers unable to live up to the expectations, Bangalore will be relying on some firepower by Travis Head and promising youngster Mandeep Singh. Talking about the bowling, Samuel Badree, Yuzvendra Chahal’s form will be a concern for Bangalore.

Players to watch out for

Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and Karun Nair will be the players to watch out for Delhi, with all three batsmen when in attacking mode can chase down any given target on their given day. For the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle remain the key players and last match’s performer Travis Head will be a threat for Delhi bowlers as well.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd