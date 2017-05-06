IPL 2017 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad seek revenge against Rising Pune Supergiant

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rising Pune Supergiant as both teams eye second spot. (Source: IPL) Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rising Pune Supergiant as both teams eye second spot. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look for redemption when they take on the Rising Pune Supergiant at home. Both the teams will come in with a hope of getting two vital points as the tournament enters its business end. A win today for either of the two teams will take them to second place in the points table. Last time these two teams met, it was Pune who emerged victorious and this time too they will look to extract a similar result in Hyderabad. (Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

What’s in the kitty

For the Steve Smith-led side, a win over the defending champions will not only take them to second spot but will also help them become the second team to qualify for the play-offs, first being Mumbai Indians. Furthermore, they would be looking to extend their winning streak to four.

On the other hand, David Warner and his men will look to avenge their previous defeat against RPS. The defending champions suffered a six-wicket defeat against Delhi Daredevils in their last match, which also ended their three match unbeaten run.

Limitations

Smith and MS Dhoni haven’t been among the runs lately, and this has been a major concern for the Supergiant. With two league games remaining before the knockout stage, they would want their best batsmen to be back in form. Death bowling is something they can be worried of as their bowlers have been leaking runs in the last four-five overs.

Hyderabad have been dependent on their openers Warner and Shikhar Dhawan. However, if they fail to provide a strong start, Pune will have a chance to bounce back and expose SRH’s middle order.

Players to watch out for

Once again, the hosts will rely on their skipper Warner to provide them a quick start and if the left-hander stays till the end, it won’t be wrong to say that they will manage to set up a high score. On the contrary, for Pune, youngster Rahul Tripathi has been a surprise package for them while all-rounder Ben Stokes has proved the reason why he was the ‘costliest buy’ of the season. A quick-fire knock by Yuvraj Singh or Dhoni can be icing on the cake for the crowd.

