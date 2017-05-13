IPL 2017 Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to move in top two against Gujarat Lions

Gujarat Lions will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kanpur. Gujarat Lions will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kanpur.

In the first encounter of the day, Gujarat Lions will face the challenge of Sunrisers Hyderabad at Green Park stadium, Kanpur. Sunrisers are seeking to register a berth in the playoffs while Gujarat has already been eliminated from the race for top four. Hyderabad is sitting at number four in the points table and a win in this game will give them some more points.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Gujarat on the other side would be looking to grab a win in this one to give their fans something to cheer about. The lats time the two teams met, Sunrisers Hyderabad thumped Gujarat Lions by 9 wickets.

What’s in the kitty

For Sunrisers Hyderabad this is the most important match as a win in this one will give them to more points to increase their tally to 17 and take them up the order in the points table. Hyderabad is coming in this match with a win under their belt in the last match while Gujarat lost to Delhi in their last clash.

David Warner was out of touch in the last game that he played but still he consists the ability to take on any bowling attack that is up against him. Shikhar Dhawan once again proved his worth for his side after he smashed a half-century during the course. Moreover, Siddharth Kaul has been one of the most clinical bowlers for Hyderabad while the foreign import Rashid Khan too is the perfect found for this franchise as well as in this edition of the IPL.

Gujarat on the other side is seeking to grab some wins and end the campaign on a good note. Skipper Suresh Raina would be expected to score some quick-fire runs for his side while Dinesh Karthik too is in sublime form and can take on the Hyderabad bowlers. Ishan Kishan and Aaron Finch’s batting abilities aren’t a factor that is hidden from any bowling unit. The two can chip in with some good, aggressive batting.

Limitations

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s faster bowlers need to be more economical while for Gujarat, it is about sustaining the gameplay and continue with their plans. They have lost the plot on a number of occasions.

Players to watch out

Both Sunrisers as well Lions bank upon their batting more often and it is going to be a good contest if the batsmen from both the sides play to their ability. Siddharth Kaul and Rashid Khan are the other two players to watch out for.

