IPL 2017 Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore look to regain momentum against Rising Pune Supergiant at home

The second match of the double header on a super Sunday is between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiant. Both the teams are looking to gain their momentum back in the competition. With just one win in their last four games, RCB are placed third from the bottom in the points table while Pune are sitting at the bottom. Though, this is a home game for RCB but still they need to work upon some areas to get positive results. The home advantage didn’t help them in their last outing against Mumbai Indians even after getting a perfect start while defending.

What’s in the kitty

Virat Kohli is back and he is back with a bang. Smashing a flamboyant half century in his first match of the IPL 10, Kohli announced his comeback and he would be looking to keep this form going. Other than him is Samuel Badree whose hattrick in the previous game gave RCB franchise a perfect start while defending.

Rising Pune Supergiant on the other side are looking for a match which can release pressure from themselves. MS Dhoni’s bat hasn’t produced the kind of scoring he is capable of till now and the pressure will be on him to perform. The track at M Chinnaswamy Stadium may help him to get back into the scheme of things.

Limitations

Chris Gayle’s strike of under 100 in the last game is a matter of concern for RCB. While Gayle isn’t in the best of form, AB de Villiers too seems to be struggling a bit. Though, he smashed the bowlers in the first game that he played but since then hasn’t been able to replicate his good knock. Moreover, the kind of hammering overseas bower Tymal Mills received in the previous game is another cause of concern for RCB. He has just picked three wickets to his name so far in this Indian Premier League.

Rising Pune Supergiant struggled with their bowling in the last game and the kind of pitch that Bangalore has, another nightmare may well be in store for the RPS bowlers.

Players to watch out

Virat Kohli is one name for sure. This is home game and the Indian skipper is in sublime form. The way he has smashed the ball in his first game was spectacular and a similar kind of innings is expected from him.

MS Dhoni has been silent with the bat and he would now looking forward to do the talking with his willow.

