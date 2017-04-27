IPL 2017 Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore host Gujarat Lions in a bid to stay alive for knockouts

The last time these two sides it was RCB who came up trumps against Gujarat Lions despite a a good knock by Brendon McCullum. (Source: BCCI) The last time these two sides it was RCB who came up trumps against Gujarat Lions despite a a good knock by Brendon McCullum. (Source: BCCI)

The last time these two sides met it was RCB who came up trumps against a struggling Gujarat Lions. A lot has changed since then. Neither Gujarat Lions nor Royal Challengers Bangalore have been able to make a mark in this season of IPL. On one hand, RCB sit sixth in the table, while GL have played one game more than their opposition and are languishing at the bottom of the table. And once again like last year RCB has been pushed into a corner and will have to win all their remaining six matches to keep their hopes of making the knockout stage alive.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

RCB have only two wins from their eight league matches, and have one additional point from Tuesday’s washed out match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hence they cannot afford anymore slipups.

What’s in the kitty

RCB will hope that their overseas talent, including Chris Gayle, AB De Villers and skipper Virat Kohli come good as they are all match winners on their own. RCB are currently at the bottom of the standings and can barely afford another loss if they are to stay in the race for the Playoffs.

Gujarat Lions on the other side are struggling to gain momentum. The last season’s table toppers are sitting right at the bottom in the points table with just one win under their belt.

For Gujarat Lions, it is going to be a tough call to make to pick their best XI. The batting performance in the last game showed that the Gujarat side are capable of handling pressure but the bowling has become a cause of concern for them.

Limitations

For RCB the problem lies prominently on the team combination and then on the form of the batsmen – their only saving grace. Fitting in top-quality foreign talent was RCB’s luxury and now it has become a concern.

For GL their problem has been the bowling. Teh fast bowlers haven;t chipped in well and spinners have also been a let down. Spinners have leaked runs for GL and the opposition have made the most of it in the early overs. Gujarat Lions’ spinners have the unfortunate record of holding the worst economy rate this season: 9.49. And it gets worse in the Powerplay overs: 14.00

Players to watch out for

Skipper of the Gujarat Lions side Suresh Raina has been in good form and will be the one to watch out for. However, for RCB Virat Kohli has failed to reproduce his form from last year. Hence, a lot will be expected from him and the likes of Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers and a close eye must be kept on them when they come out to bat.

