IPL 2017 Preview, RPS vs KXIP: Rising Pune Supergiant look to seal second spot against Kings XI Punjab

Rising Pune Supergiant will look forward to clinch their final match of the season, cementing their place in the playoffs. (Source: File) Rising Pune Supergiant will look forward to clinch their final match of the season, cementing their place in the playoffs. (Source: File)

In final double header of this season’s IPL, Rising Pune Supergiant will face Kings XI Punjab at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium on Sunday. Pune will look forward to clinch their final match of the season, cementing their place in the playoffs. Pune mathematically have a decent chance of moving up to second position in the table. Kings XI on the other hand will try their level best to win this match in any situation and hope for Sunrisers to lose their match as it will be their last chance to make place in top four. The last time these two side met, Kings XI hammered Pune by six wickets.

What’s in the kitty

Rising Pune Supergiant lost their crucial tie against Delhi Daredevils by seven runs which affected their smooth run before the final stage of the IPL and has now made it compulsory for them to win their last match at any cost to ensure their place for the playoffs. Whereas for the Kings XI Punjab it’s a do or die match as they have only Sunday’s chance to show their contention for the playoffs. Kings XI Punjab performed brilliantly against the top ranked Mumbai Indians, defeating them by seven runs in their previous match.

Limitations

For the Rising Pune Supergiants, pacer Shardul Thakur proved to be expensive as he gave 35 in his three overs, he needs to comeback with more discipline and variations in his bowling against Kings XI. Pune’s top order failed to give them a blistering start as a result the pressure was on the middle order to take them to the finish line which they failed to do. Pune will be expecting MS Dhoni and Daniel Christian to get back in their magic touch. Kings XI Punjab needs to focus on their bowling as they gave 223 runs against Mumbai with Sandeep Sharma, Mohit Sharma and Matt Henry — all giving away massive runs.

Players to watch out for

With a classy innings of 60 runs, Manoj Tiwary could be a main threat for Kings XI. The fiery batting line-up including, captain Steve Smith, MS Dhoni and all rounder Ben Stokes will be a matter of concern for the Kings XI bowling line-up. In bowling, Jaydev Unadkat and Adam Zampa can play a crucial role in setting up early pressure on Kings XI batsmen.

For the Kings XI, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha, captain Glenn Maxwell and Shaun Marsh — all have been smashing boundaries and sixes and are in sublime touch. While some brilliant bowling in death overs by Mohit Sharma will be crucial for Kings XI to stop Pune’s fiery batting line-up from scoring big.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd