IPL 2017 Preview, GL vs MI: Mumbai Indians look to extend winning streak against Gujarat Lions

The second match of the day will take place in Rajkot between Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians. The visitors Mumbai are placed at second spot while Gujarat are at number five in the points table. The last time when Mumbai hosted Gujarat at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the hosts notched up a 6 wicket win while chasing 177.

Gujarat Lions would now be looking to turn tables when they now meet Rajkot.

What’s in the kitty

Brendon McCullum and captain Suresh Raina are in good touch with bat. Apart from the batsmen, fast bowler Andre Tye’s lethal bowling has troubled a lot of batsmen and Raina would expect his overseas import to deliver once again at home.

Youngster Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have compiled a good batting line up in the middle order. Rana’s sublime form is the reason of Mumbai Indians’ magical run in this Indian Premier league.

Limitations

Mumbai Indians need to put a halt on the kind of run-flow they give away while fielding. The bowlers have been pretty expensive and that has been a reason of their bowlers being smashed for big runs.

Players to watch out for

Senior players like Raina, McCullum, Sharma and Pollard can come up with some good display of the game but all eyes would be on youngsters like Nitish Rana who has shown the mettle by bagging the Orange Cap during the tournament.

