IPL 2017 Preview: Eyeing top-two finish, KKR host RPS at the Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rising Pune Supergiant at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The last time when the two teams met, Gautam Gambhir-led KKR emerged victorious by 7 wickets after chasing down a total of 183 runs in Pune. Kolkata have been in control right from the beginning of the tournament and are sitting at number two spot in the points table with 14 points under their belt in 10 games.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Though, they lost the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad when David Warner smacked a hundred during the course and eventually won the match by 48 runs. Kolkata’s batting has been a major aspect of their successful run so far. While Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa have been scoring runs consistently, while a Chris Lynn who dislocated his shoulder during KKR’s second match has returned back to practice.

For Rising Pune Supergiant, openers Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane have been successful in giving their team good, solid starts while skipper Steve Smith has also scored good amount of runs so far in the competition. Moreover, Ben Stokes’ hundred in the last game has proved his worth with the bat. The England player scored a hundred and anchored his team to a win over Gujarat Lions in the last game.



Kolkata Knight Riders leaked a huge amount of runs in their last match. Moreover, their front-line bowlers were smashed to all around the park and failed to pick up wickets during the course. Rising Pune Supergiant on the other hand would be expecting their top-order to get back in touch after they experienced a rare failure in the competition in the last match.



For KKR, Robin Uthappa and skipper Gautam Gambhit are going to be the players to watch out for in the batting departement while Chris Lynn would be another player to watch if he plays in today’s game. In bowling department, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Colin de Grandhomme can play crucial role in putting a halt on the scoring rate.

RIsing Pune Supergiant will bank upon Ajinkya Rahane and opener Rahul Tripathi while all eyes would be on Ben Stokes after his last performance. Moreover, Manoj Tiwary and MS Dhoni would also be expected to chip in with some crucial runs in the death overs.

