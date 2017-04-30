IPL 2017 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders look to cement top spot against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad host table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad host table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

In the second match of the day, defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders. Both SRH and KKR have been in sublime form in the competition with Gautam Gambhir-led side sitting at the helm of the points table.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

Sunrisers Hyderabad are not much behind them as they too have 11 points under their belt.

What’s in the kitty?

Kolkata Knight Riders won the last clash when the two teams faced each other and they would have a psychological advantage in this match. On the other side, the SRH players are in good form and have been scoring good amount of runs in the competition.

The clash which is going to take place in Hyderabad would be a treat for the spectators as both the sides consist of batsmen who can go after the bowlers at any given stage.

Limitations

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers need to step in to give support to the batting line up. The Hyderabad batsmen have scored runs but the bowlers too have given away runs at high economy rate.

Players to watch out for

David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Rashid Khan are the players for Sunrisers Hyderabad who would be kept under close observation while for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa’s batting partnership is going to be worth watching. The two have come up to smash the opponent bowling line up hard and have been scoring heaps of runs on the course. Incidentally, Uthappa also scored a half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the competition.

