IPL 2017 Preview: Delhi Daredevils look to get out of the bottom against Kings XI Punjab

Delhi are bottom placed with five losses and four points under their belt while Punjab are just two places above them with 6 points.

The Kings XI Punjab will take on Delhi Daredevils and the Glenn Maxwell side would be seeking to ascend in points table in Mohali. The two franchise teams are coming into this game with a loss in their last respective encounters.

Delhi are bottom placed with five losses and four points under their belt while Punjab are just two places above them with 6 points. The Kings bowlers were smashed to all around the park by Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen who notched up a total of 207/3 in 20 overs.(Results | Fixtures | Points Table)

What’s in the kitty
Both the sides are looking to grab a win to gain momentum in the competition. Moreover, it’s their bowling that has hurt the two franchises in the competition so far. In their last respective matches too. Punjab gave away over 200 runs while Delhi failed to defend a score of 160. The batsmen though on the other side haven’t really disappointed with their work especially for the Delhi Daredevils. The youngsters in the Delhi side have notched up good scores under their belt and are in good form.

Moreover, Delhi have an edge over Punjab as they grabbed a win when the two teams met each other in their last encounter in this edition of Indian Premier League.

Limitations
As we have been talking about, both the sides need to focus on their bowling performances. They have been giving away runs at high economy rates. With poor bowling the pressure on the batsmen also increases and this forces a decline in their individual performances.

Players to watch out for
For Kings XI Punjab, it was Shaun Marsh in the last game who showed mettle and tried to guide his team to some fruitful results. Though, the left-handed batsman failed to take his team over the line but the kind of batting skills that Marsh displayed were enough to provide the evidence of the kind of batting potential that Punjab have. Aprt from him, it would Hashim Amla and Manan Vohra who would be expected to chip in with crucial runs in the beginning of the innings.

For Delhi, it has been all about the youngsters who have stepped in to take the responsibilities. Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are the three players for Delhi who can still turn table for this franchise team.

