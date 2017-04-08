IPL 2017 Preview: Kings XI Punjab look for positive start against upbeat Rising Pune Supergiant

RPS will be up against KXIP in Indore. RPS will be up against KXIP in Indore.

The iconic Holkar Stadium, Indore that witnessed it’s inaugural Test last year is now all set to host it’s first match of this edition of the Indian Premier League. The Rising Pune Supergiant who thumped Mumbai Indians in their tournament’s first clash by 7 wickets will be taking on Kings XI Punjab in the first match of the day.

Pune have started their season pretty well and would be looking to capitalise on this start to rub off all that happened in last season while Kings XI Punjab would be looking forward to give a fresh and more importantly a positive start to their campaign.

What’s in the kitty

The Rising Pune Supergiant would have gained a lot of confidence from their win in the last clash against Mumbai. With Ajinkya Rahane and skipper Steve Smith taking charge of the situation, Pune won’t be facing a lot of trouble with their batting line up. Moreover, former skipper’s MS Dhoni’s presence in the dug out is an added advantage to the franchise’s momentum.

Kings XI Punjab would bank upon their batting strength. With batsmen like David Miller, skipper Glenn Maxwell, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Hashim Amla, Wriddhiman Saha, Shaun Marsh, the Punjab side won’t be facing much trouble in creating a batting line up that can rip apart the opposition.

Limitations

Rising Pune Supergiant have already started to face a difficulty in keeping the economy rate down in the death overs. For instance, Ashok Dinda was hammered for 30 runs in the 20th over where Hardik Pandya smashed 28 of his bowling.

Punjab too seem to have same issues. The bowlers in their line up haven’t been really known for good economy rates. Ishant Sharma who was roped in after the IPL 10 auctions after going unsold initially contains an ability of picking up wickets but has also leaked runs on a number of crucial occasions.

Players to watch out for

One of the highest bids in the domestic circuit, T Natarajan, the left-arm seamer who hails from Tamil Nadu is someone to watch out for if given a chance. From a base price of INR 25 lakhs to being snapped for a sum of INR 3 Cr has certainly made everybody anxious about this youngster’s abilities with the cricket ball. Axar Patel can be another somebody who would be looking to leave a mark right from the starting of the competition while Wriddhiman Saha’s recent performances with the willow makes him a top contender for somebody to watch out for.

Ainkya Rahane in that Pune jersey would be expected to come up with yet another glittering and courageous knock against KXIP franchise.

With two Aussie skippers up against each other and the sides consisting of batting powerhouse an aesthetic and a fun-filled encounter is promised in Indore.

