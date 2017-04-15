IPL 2017 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders look to stretch unbeaten streak against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens

Gautam Gambhir-led KKR take on David Warner’s SEH in Kolkata. Gautam Gambhir-led KKR take on David Warner’s SEH in Kolkata.

The beginning of this long weekend gave IPL fans and spectators an expectation of witnessing some more good stuff in the upcoming matches. Virat Kohli who was out of the RCB side for first three matches after sustaining a shoulder injury announced his comeback on the cricket field with authority. Samuel Badree’s hattrick for his RCB franchise, a match-winning performance from Kieron Pollard for Mumbai Indians and a hattrick from Andrew Tye on IPL debut were some highlights of the day that were enough to make the fans look up to the upcoming matches.

Now it’s Kolkata Knight Riders who are set to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata in the first match of the day. Both KKR and SRH are in top form with two wins and a loss each so far in the competition. Kolkata in their last match against Kings XI Punjab experimented with their batting order which came out to be pretty fruitful for them. Making Sunil Narine open the innings with skipper Gautam Gambhir was a master stroke as they beat the Punjab franchise by 8 wickets.

Sunrisers on the other hand lost their winning streak after suffering a loss in the last game against Mumbai Indians.

What’s in the kitty

Except for the one loss that they faced against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders have stamped authority with the bat specially while chasing. KKR have already proved their worth as chasers after bagging wins by 10 and 8 wickets against Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab respectively. Moreover, the innovation that was shown by captain Gambhir after he asked Narine to open the innings with him against Punjab came as one of the finest decisions from the left-handed batsman. With ten wins on the trot while chasing at the Eden Gardens, KKR would be looking to stretch their wins tally in the contest against Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad might have lost their last game but the kind of game play that has been shown by David Warner, Moises Henriques, Rashid Khan and Yuvraj Singh is worth watching. Warner is back in form while Henriques’ batting has been a trouble for the opponents. Rashid Khan has been pick of the bowlers and the right-arm leggie has emerged as a match-winner for his franchise.

Limitations

Kolkata Knight Riders haven’t been able to put a halt in the run flow of the opponent side. The bowlers have failed to restrict the oppositions at a lesser total on the scorecard and this has increased the work load on the batsmen. They might have been a good side when it comes to chasing a particular target but defending a score plays an equal importance during the course.

Sunrisers Hyderabad don’t really need to push themselves hard but need to capitalise on the start provided by their batsmen up the order.

Players to watch out for

The Edens pitch in the last game didn’t really behaved in the manner it generally does. With some bounce for the quick bowlers on the track, Umesh Yadav would be looking to continue his form at home. In the batting line up Gautam Gambhir is in fine touch and another captain’s knock is expected to unfold while the spectators would also be looking forward to Sunil Narine if he opens the batting again.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening pair is providing the much needed starts to them. The middle order needs to take the responsibility of producing some decent stuff with the willow. Yuvraj Singh failed to leave a mark in the last game he played and would now be expected to repeat the first match’s feat that he played against RCB.

Rashid Khan has been a handy customer for the defending champions and is somebody to watch out for.

