IPL 2017 Preview: In-form Rising Pune Supergiant face menacing Kolkata Knight Riders

The Rising Pune Supergiant are all set to host in-form Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune. The hosts are coming in the game with a win over Mumbai Indians in their last appearance while Kolkata proved that no total is small if the bowling is kept tight and the defending side delivers in the way their captain wants to. Gautam Gambhir-led side thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore to hand them the lowest ever total in the IPL history after bundling them out for 49 while chasing a target of 132 runs.

Teams M W L D P NRR KKR 5 4 1 0 8 +1.013 MI 5 4 1 0 8 +0.302 SH 5 3 2 0 6 +0.549 DD 4 2 2 0 4 +1.635 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.302 KXIP 5 2 3 0 4 -0.942 GL 4 1 3 0 2 -1.084 RCB 5 1 4 0 2 -1.095

What’s in the kitty

Rising Pune Supergiant have grabbed three wins on the trot making it a total tally of 4 wins in 7 matches. On the other side, Kolkata after notching up their fifth win seven games have taken up the second spot with 10 points under their belt. Pune’s top order batsmen have certainly contributed in the team’s total especially youngster Rahul tripathi has shown great mettle in this IPL 2017 and has been pretty consistent with the bat. In the middle order too, Manoj Tiwary is in sublime form and has scored runs regularly for his franchise side. Moreover, the kind of knock that former skipper MS Dhoni played against Sunrisers Hyderabad and anchored his team to a win on the last delivery has strengthen their batting.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, the batsmen have chipped in with some good scores but the last match that they played showed that the KKR bowlers are in no mood on giving away a single match. They won the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and won it with authority. The quick-bowlers have shown that they consist the ability of picking up wickets and at the same time can be economical as well.

Limitations

Though, Manoj Tiwary’s form has been a brutal one and has come in favour of his Rising Pune Supergiant team but still the Pune batsmen have missed out the plot with the bat in the middle-order. The middle-order batsmen need to score some good amount of runs to produce better results for their side.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other side don’t really need to make bigger changes but some good partnerships in the middle overs can produce some better results for their side.

Players to watch out for

Rahul Tripathi tops this list with the kind of batting abilities he has been showing in this edition while if Pune chases a specific total, all eyes would be on MS Dhoni. Also, Manoj Tiwary’s capability of soaking pressure has been fruitful for the Pune side on a number of occasions.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, their ‘experimental’ opening pair of Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir can attract the spectators and fans.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 1:41 pm

