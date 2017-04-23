IPL 2017 Preview: Kings XI Punjab look to get out of doldrums against Gujarat Lions

Gujarat Lions will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab. Gujarat Lions will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab.

In the first clash of the day, it’s going to be Gujarat Lions who will be up against Kings XI Punjab in Rajkot. Gujarat are coming in the game with a fantastic win in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders while Kings XI Punjab stood on the losing podium in their last respective encounter. The good news for Gujarat Lions is that the skipper Suresh Raina is back in touch after he smashed a 46-ball 84 during Gujarat’s chase of 188 runs against KKR.

While Raina is back in his touch, Kings XI opener Hashim Amla showed how elegance is also a key in the shortest format. He scored an unbeaten hundred against Mumbai Indians that went in vain eventually.

What’s in the kitty

Gujarat Lions consist of a batting line up that can be brutal on their day. With the likes of international starts like Aaron Finch, Brendon McCullum and Suresh Raina and youngsters like Ishan Kishan, this team is a batting power house. Apart from bating Basil Thampi caught everyone’s eye with his yorkers and his pick can prove fruitful for Gujarat.

For Punjab, Hashim Amla has proved his worth while skipper Glenne Maxwell has been able to score some quick-fire runs in the competition.

Limitations

Both the teams are struggling to put a halt in the opposition camp with their bowling. The bowlers have leaked runs at a huge amount. Punjab were thumped by the Mumbai Indians in their last game by 8 wickets where they chased down the target of 199 runs in 15.3 overs.

Players to watch out

Suresh Raina is one name that surely be in the list. The skipper would be looking to carry his form forward with some more good knocks while Basil Thampi would be kept under a close check in this game too.

Hashim Amla on the other side has scored a hundred while skipper Maxwell can continue his form with the bat in this contest as well.

